Morbi bridge collapse live updates | Death toll reaches 90

Several teams of NDRF and personnel of Navy and Air Force have been ordered to be airlifted to Morbi to help in the rescue efforts

Injured being taken to hospital via ambulance after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district,on October 30, 2022. Several people have suffered injuries, according to officials. | Photo Credit: PTI

At least 90 people have died, while more than a 100 other have been admitted and are under treatment a colonial era cable bridge collapsed in Gujarat’s Morbi town on Sunday evening. Over 350 people plunged into the river.

According to Morbi legislator and the State government minister Brijesh Merja, the number will likely go up significantly.

The State government has officially not given any casualty figure but the Prime Minister and Chief Minister have announced the ex-gratia for the dead and for the injured.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other ministerial colleagues have rushed to Morbi to oversee the rescue works by the agencies.

| Video Credit: Special Arrangement & ANI

The authorities have launched a rescue operation amidst chaos at the site after the colonial era bridge was reopened after the repair and renovation on October 26th.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Gujarat for three day visit, directed the Gujarat Chief Minister to mobilise teams on urgent basis for rescue works. The State government has also set up a committee to probe the causes that led to the collapse.

It has also emerged that the bridge was reopened after the repair work done by a private trust and fitness certificate was not submitted to the local civic body while reopening it.

Here are the live updates:

Gujarat

Eyewitnesses describe bridge snapping, plunging into the river

Eyewitnesses said there were several women and children on the British era “hanging bridge” when it snapped, plunging them into the water below.

Some people were seen jumping on the bridge and pulling its big wires, an eyewitness said. The bridge may have collapsed due to the “huge crowd” on it, he added.

People fell over each other when the bridge collapsed, he said.

“I had come to the river bank along with friends after my office hours when we heard the sound of the bridge snapping. We rushed there and jumped into the water to save people,” an eyewitness said.

“We rescued some children and women,” he said.

A man who was injured in the incident, said the collapse was sudden and may have been due to too many people on the bridge.

Due to the Diwali vacation and being a Sunday, there was a rush of tourists on the bridge, a major tourist attraction- PTI

Gujarat

Death toll rises to 90

The death toll has risen to 90 in the Morbi tragedy. Meanwhile more than a 100 people have been admitted and are under treatment.- Mahesh Langa

Gujarat

NDRF platoons from Rajkot, Jamnagar, Diu & Surendranagar leave for Morbi

For rescue and relief operation three platoons of NDRF with 50 personnel of Indian Navy, 30 personnel of IAF along with two columns of Army personnel and seven teams of fire Brigade have left for Morbi with advanced equipment from Rajkot, Jamnagar, Diu & Surendranagar: Gujarat CMO- Mahesh Langa

Gujarat

Probe committee constituted

Gujarat government has constituted a five-member committee headed by IAS Raj Kumar Beniwal to probe the cable bridge collapse incident in Morbi

New Delhi

President, PM Modi express grief over deaths in Gujarat bridge collapse

Several top leaders including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief after a bridge collapsed in Gujarat’s Morbi city on Sunday claiming at least 60 lives.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar prayed for the safe rescue of all.

“Distressed to hear about the tragic incident in Morbi, Gujarat. I pray for the safe rescue of all and the speedy recovery of those injured. My thoughts are with the affected families,” the Vice President Secretariat said in a tweet quoting Dhankhar.

Expressing sadness, Mr. Modi, in a tweet said he has spoken to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and officials. “Relief and rescue operations are going on in full swing and all necessary assistance is being provided,” the prime minister said.

President Murmu, in a tweet, said, “The tragedy in Morbi, Gujarat has left me worried. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected people. Relief and rescue efforts will bring succour to the victims.” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, whose Aam Aadmi Party is making an all-out effort to dislodge BJP from power in the poll-bound state, tweeted, “Very sad news coming from Gujarat. Many people are reported to have fallen into the river after a bridge collapsed in Morbi. I pray to god for everybody’s life and well-being.” - PTI

New Delhi

Congress asks party workers to extend help

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi appealed to all party workers in the state to extend every possible assistance in the rescue work.- PTI

Gujarat

Dozens feared dead after suspension bridge collapses in Gujarat’s Morbi

