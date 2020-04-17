Coronavirus | Gujarat death toll touches 41; 170 new cases on April 17

Gujarat saw a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Friday with 170 new cases and five deaths, taking the death toll to 41 and the total number of cases to 1,099 cases and 41 deaths as on Friday evening.

Thirteen people were discharged after treatment and complete recovery from the infection.

City clusters

Three main clusters in the State so far are in Ahmedabad with 622 cases out of which 21 have died while 24 have recovered, Vadodara with 142 cases, six deaths and seven recoveries, and Surat with 140 cases, five deaths and 10 recoveries.

Ahmedabad adopts South Korean model

Of the 33 districts in the State, 25 are COVID-19 affected and more than two dozen frontline workers including medical and paramedics staff, policemen and others have tested positive.

After bringing major hotspots in Ahmedabad and Surat under curfew, the government also imposed curfew in a hotspot in Rajkot from where more than 20 cases have been reported.

With cases being reported new areas, the State government announced that all COVID-19 infected persons will be provided free treatment in all designated hospitals across the State.

The government has set up one 100-bed designated COVID-19 hospital in every district besides multiple hospitals including a 1,200-bed civil hospital and a 2,000 bed COVID-19 care centre in Ahmedabad.

There are 963 infected persons undergoing treatment at various hospitals; nine others are critical and on ventilator support.

The State has so far tested 23,438 samples. The government also announced that state government offices will reopen from April 20 with limited staff.