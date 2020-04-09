Data | Where are the coronavirus hotspots in India?

From Kargil in the north to Kanyakumari in the south, and from Porbandar in the west to Lohit in the Northeast, 284 Indian districts have at least one COVID-19 case as of April 8. About 15 days ago, on March 23, there were only 84 such districts.

Rapid rise

The graph plots the number of COVID-19 cases in 18 districts as of March 23 (in green) and April 8 (in purple).

The number in bold in the graphic indicates the increase in cases in the period. These 18 districts have recorded at least 30 cases as of April 8.

Which districts saw the highest rise in cases?

South Delhi recorded a rise of 316 cases in this period, the highest among all the districts, followed by Mumbai (278 more cases in the period) and Kasaragod (121 more cases).

Also read: Data | What is the effect of India's coronavirus lockdown on people's mobility?

COVID-19 hotspots

The map shows all the districts with at least one COVID-19 case as of April 8. Each circle corresponds to a district.

The bigger and darker the circle, the higher the number of cases. The number of cases as of April 8 is mentioned in bold.

Focus regions

Note: The figures in the map are based on data maintained in the Union Health Ministry's website as of 10 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8.

The data suffers from some inconsistencies - names of districts are not consistent in each data release, for e.g., and data for some districts are not up-to-date. Besides there is no proper time stamp affixed to the data.

Still, for purposes of public interest, this map is being released despite these issues.