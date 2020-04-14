Welspun’s Gujarat unit resumes operations

Welspun Corp Ltd. on Tuesday said it has partially resumed operations at its plant in Anjar, Gujarat.

The company said it has resumed manufacturing of LSAW pipes at the facility. These pipes are used in the petroleum and natural gas industries.

“With the requisite permission granted by district administration at Anjar, we have partially resumed our operations at our plant at Anjar, with full compliance with the conditions of operation as stipulated in the permission to avoid any infection due to COVID-19,” it said. This is a partial re-start, and operations will be scaled up gradually, the company said.

Welspun Corp Ltd. (WCL) is one of the world’s leading welded line pipe manufacturers and the flagship company of the Welspun Group.