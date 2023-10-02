Bihar caste survey | OBCs, EBCs comprise more than 63% of State’s population

October 02, 2023 02:13 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST - Patna

The Bihar Government on October 2 released a report on the caste-based survey it had conducted amid a case pending in the Supreme Court on the validity of such a survey.

According to the report released by Development Commissioner Vivek Singh, Bihar has 36% Extremely Backward Class (EBC) population while Other Backward Class (OBC) population is 27.13%.

Hindus population in the State is 81.99 % while Muslim population is 17.70%.

Scheduled Caste (SC) population is 19.65%, while the Yadavs constitute 14%, Musahars are 3% and Brahmins are 3.65% .

It’s all compiled data and no analysis has been done yet on these data, said Mr. Singh while releasing the caste survey report.

The Bihar Government launched a two-phase caste survey on January 7. The survey recorded the economic status of families alongside their caste, and has estimatedly collected socio-economic data for a population of 12.70 crore in the 38 districts of Bihar.

The Union Government in 2011 had undertaken a survey of castes through the Socio-Economic and Caste Census of 2011 (SECC-2011). However, the data was never made public.