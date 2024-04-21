GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BJP no longer a political party, but a cult worshipping Narendra Modi: P. Chidambaram

Targeting the Modi government, Mr. Chidambaram said there is a ‘grave erosion’ of freedom of speech and expression happening under the ten years of Modi rule and urged the people to ‘restore democracy’

April 21, 2024 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

PTI
Former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram. File

Former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram. File | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Sunday lashed out at the BJP-led NDA government and said the saffron party is no longer a political party but has become a cult which worships Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Targeting the Modi government, Mr. Chidambaram said there is a "grave erosion" of freedom of speech and expression happening under the ten years of Modi rule and urged the people to "restore democracy".

Voter turnout reduced by at least two percentage points in 30 constituencies in T.N.

He also assured that even though the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was not mentioned in the Congress manifesto, it will be repealed once the INDIA bloc comes to power.

Mr. Chidambaram also expressed hope that the INDIA bloc will win all the 39 seats in Tamil Nadu and the one seat in Pondicherry where the elections were over.

"The BJP constituted the manifesto in 14 days which is not titled manifesto. They called it Modi's guarantee. The BJP is no longer a political party. It has become a cult and the cult worships Narendra Modi," Mr. Chidambaram said.

He claimed that "Modi ki guarantee" reminds everyone of the countries where there was cult worship.

Battle for Dravidian homeland | Infographics

"That cult worship in India has started gaining strength and will lead to dictatorship," he said. He alleged that there is a gross censorship of the freedom of expression under the ten year Modi rule.

"If Modi is voted back to power for the third time, he may amend the constitution... We have to restore democracy," he said.

He said the gravest challenge faced by the country was unemployment.

Mr. Chidambaram added that the Congress manifesto talks about job creation and wealth generation about which the CPI(M) is silent.

"CAA will be repealed in the first session of the Parliament when the INDIA bloc comes to power," he added.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / politics / election / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.