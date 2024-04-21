GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Country punishing Congress for its 'sins': PM Modi at Jalore rally

PM Modi said that the country does not want the conditions that existed before 2014 to return

April 21, 2024 03:52 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting. File.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 21 said the country is punishing the Congress for its "sins" and the party that had once won 400 seats is unable to contest 300 seats in this Lok Sabha election.

"In the first phase of voting, half of Rajasthan has punished Congress. Rajasthan, which is full of patriotism, knows that Congress can never make India strong," Mr. Modi said at an election rally in Jalore district.

Lok Sabha election 2024 updates April 21, 2024

He said that the country does not want the conditions that existed before 2014 to return.

“The Congress has hollowed out the country by spreading termites of nepotism and corruption. And today the country is angry with the Congress and is punishing it for these sins.”

"The Congress party is itself to be blamed for its present condition ... The party which had once won 400 seats is unable to contest 300 seats on its own," he said.

Mr. Modi was addressing a public meeting in Bhinmal of Jalore district in support of BJP candidate Lumbaram Chaudhary.

There are 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan. The first phase of polling for 12 seats was held on April 19 and the remaining 13 will go to poll in the second phase on April 26.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.