Day after polling, BJP’s Moradabad candidate Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar dies

April 20, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Lucknow

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Moradabad Lok Sabha seat Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar, who was unwell for some time, died at Delhi's AIIMS hospital on Saturday, a senior party leader said. He was 72.

"Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar has passed away," Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary told the media.

"He had some problem in his throat and had an operation. Yesterday, he had gone to AIIMS for a check-up," Mr. Chaudhary said.

Voting in Moradabad constituency in Uttar Pradesh took place in the first phase on Friday.