Senior bureaucrat Sudharshan Reddy takes charge as Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana

The 2002 batch officer replaces Vikas Raj

Updated - July 12, 2024 03:50 pm IST

Published - July 12, 2024 03:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev
C. Sudharshan Reddy took over the charge as Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana from his incumbent Vikas Raj on July 12, 2024.

C. Sudharshan Reddy took over the charge as Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana from his incumbent Vikas Raj on July 12, 2024.

Senior IAS officer C. Sudharshan Reddy has taken charge as the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Telangana on Friday.

The 2002 batch officer replaces Vikas Raj and the latter is not given any posting yet. Mr. Sudharshan Reddy’s taking over follows the instructions issued by the Election Commission of India designating him as the CEO with effect from the date he takes charge and until further orders. Mr. Sudharshan Reddy would cease to hold and hand over forthwith the charge of all or any charges of work under the State Government.

“C. Sudharshan Reddy while functioning as the Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana shall not hold any additional charge whatsoever under the Government of Telangana except that he should be designated secretary to the Government in charge of the election department in the State Secretariat,” the ECI said in a notification that was forwarded to Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari recently.

The senior bureaucrat worked in different capacities in the State Government as well as in the Ministry of Defence before assuming charge as the CEO.

C. Sudharshan Reddy when he took over charge as Managing Director of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) from M. Dana Kishore in December, 2023.

C. Sudharshan Reddy when he took over charge as Managing Director of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) from M. Dana Kishore in December, 2023.

Telangana

