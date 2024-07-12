GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Government to observe June 25 as ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’ to commemorate Emergency

The people of India have abiding faith in the Constitution and the power of its resilient democracy, a gazette notification said

Updated - July 12, 2024 05:15 pm IST

Published - July 12, 2024 04:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | Photo Credit: ANI

The Government of India has decided to observe the 25th of June every year as ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas.’ This day will commemorate the massive contributions of all those who endured the inhuman pains of the 1975 Emergency, Home Minister Amit Shah said on July 12.

In a social media post on X, formerly Twitter, Mr. Shah said that “the decision by the government is intended to honor the spirit of millions who struggled to revive democracy despite facing inexplicable persecution at the hands of an oppressive government.”

“The observance of ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’ will help keep the eternal flame of individual freedom and the defense of our democracy alive in every Indian, thus preventing dictatorial forces like the Congress from repeating those horrors,” he added.

Editorial | ​Lip service: On the Emergency and government’s actions

A gazette notification issued on Friday by the Union Home Ministry notes that Emergency was declared on June 25, 1975, following which there was “gross abuse of power by the government of the day and people of India were subjected to excesses and atrocities”.

The people of India have abiding faith in the Constitution and the power of its resilient democracy, it said.

“Therefore, Government of India declares 25th June as ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’ to pay tribute to all those who suffered and fought against the gross abuse of power during the period of Emergency and to recommit the people of India to not support in any manner such gross abuse of power, in future,” says the notification.

(with inputs from PTI)

India

Top News Today

