Oppo Reno 12 Pro Review | For those who value style with practicality

The new Oppo Reno 12 Pro continues the tradition of evolution while embracing the AI trend. Building on the strengths of its predecessors, the model introduces a suite of AI-powered features designed to enhance user experience across various aspects of the device. From camera innovations to smart productivity tools, Oppo is positioning the Reno 12 Pro 5G as an “everyday AI companion.” The phone also marks the debut of MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy for us.

So, let’s find out what other attributes the phone has to offer.

Design

The Reno 12 Pro 5G is available in Sunset Gold and Space Brown, the phone features a sophisticated two-tone matte-gloss design accented by a metallic ribbon across the back. The device is very slim and light for packing a 5,000mAh battery. The phone has a new “All-Round Armour Architecture” that combines style with protection.

The device’s front and back are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, offering enhanced resistance against drops, scratches, and impacts. Internally, Oppo has employed a High-Strength Alloy Framework, utilising a proprietary alloy compound that boosts corrosion resistance, thermal conductivity, and overall strength.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The rear camera system is elegantly integrated into the upper left corner of the back panel. The camera module features a subtle rectangular design that houses the triple-lens setup. On the front, a selfie camera is discreetly positioned in a center-aligned punch-hole cutout at the top of the display.

Oppo has also implemented biomimetic technology in the internal cushioning materials, creating buffering zones for improved shock absorption. The IP65 rating for dust and water resistance adds another layer of durability. However, it would have been nice to see IP68 certification.

In terms of ports and buttons, the Reno 12 Pro 5G maintains a familiar layout. The right side of the device houses the power button and the volume rockers. At the bottom, you’ll find the USB-C port, the SIM card tray, and the speaker grille. The top edge has an IR blaster.

Display

The new Oppo Reno 12 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch Quad Curved Infinite View Screen with a 120Hz AMOLED display. The FHD+ resolution (2412x1080) results in a crisp 394 pixel density. The screen offers a peak brightness of 1200 nits outdoors, with local peaks up to 1500 nits, ensuring good visibility even in bright sunlight.

The display supports HDR10 and HDR10+, promising vibrant colours and deep contrasts for multimedia consumption. Oppo has also incorporated some interesting display features, such as “Splash Touch,” which allows the screen to remain responsive even when wet. The “Bedtime Mode” intelligently adjusts the screen’s colour temperature throughout the day to minimise the impact on melatonin levels, potentially improving sleep quality.

OS

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G runs on ColorOS 14.1, based on Android 14. Oppo promises 3 years of OS upgrades and 4 years of security fixes, which should keep the device current for a reasonable period.

ColorOS 14 introduces several AI-powered features. The AI Toolbox can recognize what you’re doing on the phone and recommend relevant AI features. For instance, it might suggest AI Speak and AI Summary when browsing articles or AI Writer when composing social media posts.

Furthermore, the new File Dock feature allows for easy saving and sharing of content across apps, even syncing between ColorOS devices. Also, the Smart Touch enables users to extract and edit content from screenshots that couldn’t be selected previously.

Processor and Performance

The new Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy. Built on a 4nm process, this octa-core chip features four high-performance A78 cores and four efficiency A55 cores, aiming to balance power and efficiency. The GPU duties are handled by the Arm Mali-G615. Assisting the processor is a 12GB RAM.

Oppo’s Trinity Engine works alongside the chipset to optimize performance. It includes CPU Vita for precise SoC resource scheduling, RAM-Vita for enhanced RAM utilization, and ROM-Vita for storage optimization. For storage purposes, the phone comes with a storage of 256 GB, and it is expandable via a microSD card. However, you have to sacrifice one of the SIM slots if you want to expand the storage.

In real-world usage, the Reno 12 Pro 5G demonstrates impressive performance across a range of tasks. Day-to-day operations such as app switching, web browsing, and social media scrolling are smooth and responsive. The device handles multitasking with ease, thanks in part to its generous RAM allocation and Oppo’s RAM expansion technology. The gaming experience on the phone is good too. In our tests with demanding titles like BGMI and Genshin Impact, the phone maintained smooth gameplay.

In benchmark tests, the Reno 12 Pro 5G scored 1012 for its single-core processor, whereas, in the multicore, it managed a score of 2928. Whereas, in the GPU test, the phone recorded a figure of 2387. The test scores are average, considering the competition and the price segment of the phone.

Camera

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G features a versatile triple rear camera system designed to cover a wide range of photography needs. The setup consists of a 50MP main camera utilising a Sony LYT-600 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and Pixel Omni-Directional PDAF. This is complemented by a 50MP telephoto camera employing a Samsung S5KJN5 sensor, offering 2x optical zoom. Rounding out the trio is an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a Sony IMX355 sensor, boasting a 112-degree field of view. On the front, a high-resolution 50MP selfie camera with autofocus capability ensures quality self-portraits.

In daylight conditions, the Reno 12 Pro 5G’s camera system truly shines. The main 50MP sensor captures images with impressive detail and vibrant, true-to-life colors. Dynamic range is a strong point, with the camera adeptly balancing highlights and shadows in high-contrast scenes. The 2x optical zoom from the telephoto lens proves particularly useful for portraits, creating a natural bokeh effect that rivals dedicated portrait lenses on professional cameras. Meanwhile, the ultra-wide camera, despite its lower resolution, captures expansive landscapes with minimal distortion at the edges, making it ideal for group shots or architectural photography.

As the sun sets, the Reno 12 Pro 5G continues to impress with its low-light performance. The main camera’s large sensor and OIS work in tandem to produce bright, detailed images with minimal noise in dimly lit environments. The Night mode is particularly noteworthy, significantly brightening scenes while maintaining a natural look and preserving details in both shadows and highlights. Even in near-darkness, the phone manages to capture usable images, showcasing Oppo’s advanced image processing capabilities.

AI

Oppo has integrated several AI-powered features to enhance the overall camera experience. AI Eraser 2.0 effectively removes unwanted objects or people from photos with impressive accuracy, though very complex scenes might occasionally show some artifacts. AI Clear Face is particularly useful for group selfies, enhancing facial details like contours, hair, and eyebrows for up to 10 people in a single shot. The clever AI Best Face feature detects and fixes closed-eye expressions in group photos, potentially salvaging otherwise perfect shots.

Battery

The Reno 12 Pro 5G is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, which Oppo claims has the highest energy density yet in a Reno series phone. Without any doubt, the phone lasts a day easily. The company states that the battery should maintain over 80% of its capacity after four years of use.

Charging is handled by Oppo’s 80W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge technology, capable of fully charging the device from 1% to 100% in just 48-52 minutes.

Verdict

Priced at ₹36,999, the new Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G presents an elegant and intelligent companion for users seeking a sophisticated smartphone experience. While it may not be a processing powerhouse, its AI-centric approach delivers real-world benefits that enhance daily use. The device’s sleek design, coupled with its array of smart features, caters to those who value both style and practicality. Its capable camera system, vibrant display, and long-lasting battery make it a well-rounded option in the segment.