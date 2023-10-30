HamberMenu
Live

Kerala convention centre blast live updates | Toll rises to three; accused to be produced in court today

At least two successive explosions ripped through a crowded Jehovah’s Witnesses prayer convention at Kalamassery in Ernakulam on October 29 morning, killing at least three people

October 30, 2023 12:37 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A huge crowd of people, including believers, local people and volunteers thronged the site of the explosion at Kalamassery on October 29, 2023.

A huge crowd of people, including believers, local people and volunteers thronged the site of the explosion at Kalamassery on October 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: H Vibhu

At least two successive explosions ripped through a crowded Jehovah’s Witnesses prayer convention at Kalamassery in Ernakulam on October 29 morning, killing three people and injuring 41 other worshippers.

The police identified one of the deceased as 53-year-old Kumari from Thodupuzha. The other victim remained unidentified. In the early hours of Monday, a 12-year-old girl from Malayattoor, who was hospitalised with 90% burn injuries, succumbed, taking the death toll in the blast to three.

A few hours after the incident, a man claiming to be a member of Jehovah’s Witnesses, surrendered before police in Thrissur district of the State, saying that he carried out the multiple blasts.

Dominic Martin, the person who claimed responsibility for the blast, is likely to be produced before the Principal District and Sessions Court in Kochi on Monday. The police had invoked the provisions of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in the First Information Report filed in the court on Sunday, the day of the blast which claimed three lives.

Follow latest updates:

  • October 30, 2023 13:50
    IUML petitions police against BJP Kerala vice president K.S. Radhakrishnan for ‘communal statements’

    The Indian Union Muslim League has lodged a police complaint against BJP Kerala vice president K.S. Radhakrishnan for “denigrating Kalamassery as a den of terror” and “for spreading communal venom” in the wake of the blasts at Kalamassery

    Read more
  • October 30, 2023 13:23
    Building in Ernakulam reportedly owned by suspect under surveillance

    The special investigation team probing the multiple blasts at a crowded Jehovah’s Witnesses prayer convention at Kalamassery has put up security surveillance outside a building at Athani in Ernakulam district reportedly owned by the prime suspect Dominic Martin. The building is located within the Chengamanad police stations limits under the Ernakulam Rural police.

    The multi-storey building appears to be rented out to three persons employed at a company, while one room has been taken on rent for the safekeeping of equipment used for football training conducted by a retired police official on the adjoining ground.

    Read more.
  • October 30, 2023 12:55
    3 cases registered for communally inflammatory social media posts

    The Kerala Police have registered three cases across Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta districts on charges of posting communally inflammatory social media posts against the backdrop of the multiple blasts at a crowded Jehovah’s Witnesses prayer convention at Kalamassery in Kochi on October 30, 2023.

    Read more.
  • October 30, 2023 12:37
    Kerala blasts: toll rises to three as 12-year-old girl succumbs to injuries

    The death toll from the blasts at a Christian religious gathering near this port city has risen to three, according to an official statement.

    A 12-year-old girl from Malayattoor, who was hospitalised with 90% burn injuries, succumbed in the early hours of Monday (October 30), taking the death toll in the blast to three.

    Read more.

  • October 30, 2023 12:37
    Bomb blasts kill three, injure 41 worshippers at Jehovah’s Witnesses convention in Kerala’s Kalamassery

    At least two successive explosions ripped through a crowded Jehovah’s Witnesses prayer convention at Kalamassery in Ernakulam on October 29 morning, killing three people and injuring 41 other worshippers.

    The police identified one of the deceased as 53-year-old Kumari from Thodupuzha. The other victim remained unidentified. In the early hours of Monday, a 12-year-old girl from Malayattoor, who was hospitalised with 90% burn injuries, succumbed, taking the death toll in the blast to three.

    Read more.
