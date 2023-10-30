The Indian Union Muslim League has lodged a police complaint against BJP Kerala vice president K.S. Radhakrishnan for “denigrating Kalamassery as a den of terror” and “for spreading communal venom” in the wake of the blasts at KalamasseryRead more
- October 30, 2023 13:50IUML petitions police against BJP Kerala vice president K.S. Radhakrishnan for ‘communal statements’
- October 30, 2023 13:23Building in Ernakulam reportedly owned by suspect under surveillance
The special investigation team probing the multiple blasts at a crowded Jehovah’s Witnesses prayer convention at Kalamassery has put up security surveillance outside a building at Athani in Ernakulam district reportedly owned by the prime suspect Dominic Martin. The building is located within the Chengamanad police stations limits under the Ernakulam Rural police.
The multi-storey building appears to be rented out to three persons employed at a company, while one room has been taken on rent for the safekeeping of equipment used for football training conducted by a retired police official on the adjoining ground.Read more.
- October 30, 2023 12:553 cases registered for communally inflammatory social media posts
The Kerala Police have registered three cases across Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta districts on charges of posting communally inflammatory social media posts against the backdrop of the multiple blasts at a crowded Jehovah’s Witnesses prayer convention at Kalamassery in Kochi on October 30, 2023.Read more.
- October 30, 2023 12:37Kerala blasts: toll rises to three as 12-year-old girl succumbs to injuries
The death toll from the blasts at a Christian religious gathering near this port city has risen to three, according to an official statement.
A 12-year-old girl from Malayattoor, who was hospitalised with 90% burn injuries, succumbed in the early hours of Monday (October 30), taking the death toll in the blast to three.
- October 30, 2023 12:37Bomb blasts kill three, injure 41 worshippers at Jehovah’s Witnesses convention in Kerala’s Kalamassery
At least two successive explosions ripped through a crowded Jehovah’s Witnesses prayer convention at Kalamassery in Ernakulam on October 29 morning, killing three people and injuring 41 other worshippers.
The police identified one of the deceased as 53-year-old Kumari from Thodupuzha. The other victim remained unidentified. In the early hours of Monday, a 12-year-old girl from Malayattoor, who was hospitalised with 90% burn injuries, succumbed, taking the death toll in the blast to three.Read more.
