Kalamassery blasts: toll rises to three as 12-year-old girl succumbs to injuries

October 30, 2023 06:53 am | Updated 06:54 am IST - Kochi

The death toll from the blasts at a Christian religious gathering near this port city has risen to three, according to an official statement.

A 12-year-old girl from Malayattoor, who was hospitalised with 90% burn injuries, succumbed in the early hours of Monday (October 30), taking the death toll in the blast to three.

Despite receiving ventilator support, her condition continued to deteriorate, leading to her death at 12.40 a.m., it said.

This marks the third casualty from the blasts at the convention centre.

Two women who were part of the gathering had lost their lives on Sunday.

Over 50 individuals were injured, some seriously, during the multiple blasts at the international convention centre in Kalamassery where the followers from the minority Christian group, Jehovah's Witnesses, had gathered for the final day of a three-day-long prayer meeting.

A few hours after the incident, a man claiming to be a member of Jehovah's Witnesses, surrendered before police in Thrissur district of the State, saying that he carried out the multiple blasts.

Helpline

The Health department has set up a helpline at the Ernakulam District Medical Office. The numbers are: 0484-2360802 and 79076 42736.

(With inputs from PTI)