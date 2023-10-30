Kerala blasts | Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar says Kerala CM trying to ‘cover up corruption, ineptness’ by calling others communal

October 30, 2023 02:13 pm | Updated 02:13 pm IST - KOCHI

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has accused Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of trying to cover up his “corruption, ineptness and inefficiency” by terming the former “a communal person spitting communal venom.”

Talking to mediapersons in Kochi on October 30 after visiting the Kalamassery blast site in Kerala and those injured in the incident, Mr. Chandrasekhar alleged that the Kerala government had “rolled out a red carpet for extremist elements in the State.”

Kerala allowed the former chief of the “extremist organisation Hamas” to address the youth of the State and “radicalise them”. It did not offer any resistance to the leader of Hamas to radicalise the youth, he alleged.

The Chief Minister was trying to wriggle out of the situation in Kerala by using the phrase “spitting the venom of communalism” against those who had alerted the State about the growing trend of radicalisation in Kerala, said Mr. Chandrasekhar.

Incidentally, Mr. Vijayan had lashed out at Mr. Chandrasekhar at a hurriedly convened press conference on October 29 evening for his tweet in which the Union Minister had held the Kerala government responsible for the blast.

According to Mr. Chandrasekhar, CPI(M) leader M. Swaraj tried to “normalise” the terror unleashed by Hamas by stating that all their actions were justified. The youth of the State needed to be protected from radicalisation, he said.

‘Appeasement politics’

The appeasement politics of Mr. Vijayan stands exposed. The government is trying to appease a section of society for votes. Radicalisation us a big threat to the people of Kerala and the country, he said. “No one can afford to leave the appeasement politics unchallenged,” he added.

Mr. Chandrasekhar said he had full faith in the investigation of the Kerala Police but had no trust in the “political managers” who control the Kerala Police. “The Kerala government initially tried to term the accused in the Elathur train arson case a mentally-ill person. However, later when the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the probe, it was revealed that he was a Zakir Naik-inspired extremist,” alleged Mr. Chandrasekhar.

If the Chief Minister, who is also the Home Minister, could not act effectively, let him put some persons in charge of the portfolio and fully engage himself in politics, he said.