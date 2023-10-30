Kerala blasts: 4 injured remain critical, mother and brother of 12-year-old deceased remain on ventilator

October 30, 2023 11:15 am | Updated 11:15 am IST - KOCHI

The condition of four persons out of the 12 admitted in ICU after suffering burns in the blasts at a crowded Jehovah’s Witnesses prayer convention at Kalamassery in Kochi, Kerala, on October 29 remain extremely critical, said Kerala Minister for Health Veena George in Kochi on October 30 (Monday).

Among the critically injured were the mother and brother of a 12-year-old girl who died in the early hours of October 30, taking the death toll in the incident to three. Libina, 12, of Malayattoor in Ernakulam district was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, with nearly 95% burns around 9.50 a.m on October 29. She succumbed to her burns at 12.40 a.m. on October 30.

Ms. George said that the girl’s mother with nearly 50% burn injuries and her brother with nearly 60% burns remain on ventilator support at a private hospital in Ernakulam. Apart from the four critically ill, the condition of the rest undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, and a few other private hospitals remains stable, she said.

Meanwhile, arrangements are being made for conducting post-mortem examination of the bodies of all three victims simultaneously at the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam. Besides, DNA samples of a relative of the woman who died on the spot and was burnt beyond recognition have been collected for DNA profiling to confirm the identity.