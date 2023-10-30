HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala blasts: Building in Ernakulam reportedly owned by suspect under surveillance

Multi-storey building appears to be rented out to three persons, while one room has been taken on rent for the safekeeping of equipment used for football training conducted by a retired police official on the adjoining ground

October 30, 2023 01:21 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the multiple blasts at a crowded Jehovah’s Witnesses prayer convention at Kalamassery in Kerala has put up security surveillance outside a building at Athani in Ernakulam district reportedly owned by the prime suspect Dominic Martin. The building is located within the Chengamanad police stations limits under the Ernakulam Rural police.

The multi-storey building appears to be rented out to three persons employed at a company, while one room has been taken on rent for the safekeeping of equipment used for football training conducted by a retired police official on the adjoining ground.

“He (Martin) did not come here regularly. Recently, he was here on Friday (October 27) in connection with maintenance works of the building. We came to know about his involvement in the blasts only after news channels flashed his photo,” said Siju Peter, a resident in the neighbourhood.

Thomas, another local resident, said that Martin did not live in the building at any time. “He was not that frequently seen here. I last met him in connection with the power connection for the building a few years ago,” he said.

The tenants at the building used to go home during weekends and returned only on Mondays. The police have sought their cooperation in the investigation and asked them not to leave without informing them.

It is being verified whether the suspect had in some way used the building in connection with the making of the improvised explosive devices (IEDs) which he had allegedly used to trigger the blast or as a storage point.

Related Topics

Kerala / Kochi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.