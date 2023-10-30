Kerala blasts: 3 cases registered for communally inflammatory social media posts

October 30, 2023 11:33 am | Updated 11:33 am IST - KOCHI

The Kerala Police have registered three cases across Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta districts on charges of posting communally inflammatory social media posts against the backdrop of the multiple blasts at a crowded Jehovah’s Witnesses prayer convention at Kalamassery in Kochi on October 30, 2023.

The police have put in place multiple mechanisms to trawl the cyber space for posts trying to create communal hatred shortly after the blasts. The problematic posts are being forwarded to the police stations concerned for registering cases and taking further action. The number of such cases is likely to increase, said sources.

The Special Branch’s social media monitoring mechanism, the police social media cell, police Cyberdome and the State Police Media Centre continue to monitor the cyber space. The police had issued an advisory warning that irresponsible and communally-instigative social media activities will be dealt with sternly.