October 30, 2023 08:14 am | Updated 08:15 am IST - Kozhikode

Sunni leader Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar on Sunday called upon the State government to initiate stringent action against those who try to upset the communal harmony in the State in the wake of the Kalamassery incident. He also said the explosion during the convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses was a shocking and painful incident. Both the police and the citizens should be alert against attempts to trigger communal and religious tensions in the State, he added.