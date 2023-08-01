August 01, 2023 10:59 am | Updated 10:59 am IST

1. Milk prices have gone up by ₹3 a litre from today. Consumers of Karnataka Milk Federation’s Nandini brand now pay ₹42 for a litre of regular milk (blue packet), up from ₹39.

2. Earlier today, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) performed the TransLunar Injection (TLI) to slingshot Chandrayaan-3 towards the moon. The manoeuvre was performed from ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru.

3. Energy Minister K.J. Geroge today launches Gruha Jyothi, the flagship scheme of government of Karnataka that provides free power to people up to 200 units.

4. The 62nd foundation day of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will be held today. Minister for Transport and Muzrai Ramalinga Reddy will inaugurate the programme. N.A. Haris, MLA, Shantinagar constituency, will preside over the event at Bangalore Central division, Depot 2, at 11 a.m.

5. University of Agricultural Sciences will today share details regarding the 57th convocation to be held later.

6. Jawahar Nehru planetarium is organising an exclusive and free screening of a short film on solar system in its sky theatre for as many as 100 mentally-challenged children from the Bengaluru-based Association for the Mentally Challenged at 1.15 p.m.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will visit Mangaluru and Udupi to review progress of development projects and implementation of government welfare schemes in the two districts, in Udupi at 12.30 p.m. and in Mangaluru at 4.15 p.m. He will inspect sea erosion area at Padubidri in Udupi district at 11.30 a.m. This is Mr. Siddaramaiah’s first visit to coastal districts after being sworn in as Chief Minister.

2. Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kananda Dinesh Gundu Rao will hold a meeting in Mangaluru to review progress of smart city projects being implemented by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd.

From north Karnataka

1. Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge to inaugurate Kannada Press Day in Chittapur, Kalaburagi district.

2. Visvesvaraya Technological University convocation in Belagavi today. Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to confer degrees.

From south Karnataka

On the 61st foundation day of Regional Institute of Education, Tessy Thomas, DRDO scientist, delivers Sarsar Pannikar Memorial Lecture today.