August 01, 2023

While 1,810 acres were notified for acquisition in the final notification in 2007 for the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) barely managed to acquire 3.21 acres of land. The BDA had paid ₹41.21 lakh as compensation for three different plots in Bengaluru and handed them over to the engineering division.

The BDA identified 2,596 acres and 29.75 guntas for the project. In the final notification issued on June 26, 2007, 1,810 acres were notified for acquisition. In the second and third preliminary notifications, 489 acres and 372 acres were notified in 2006 and 2010, respectively.

After legal hurdles, the Supreme Court (SC) pronounced a verdict in favour of the BDA on the issue of compensation. According to the order, BDA is allowed to pay compensation under the Land Acquisition Act, 1894. Almost 18 years after first preliminary notification (September 23, 2005) for land acquisition and 15 years after final notification, the notified land is in limbo. Owners cannot carry out any development work or transactions. In some cases, landowners have died.

The PRR, which will soon be renamed on the insistence of Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, covers 6 taluks and passes through 77 villages. The road will stretch from Tumakuru Road to Hosur Road, connect highways (State and National), NICE Road and pass through Old Madras Road.

During a grievance meeting held on July 31 chaired by Mr. Shivakumar, the BDA allegedly kept farmers in the dark about acquisition and preferred to focus on the compensation which can be paid under the BDA Act, 1976. Under this Act, land losers are not entitled to get double the guidance value.

In June and July 2011, the BDA acquired 1.28 acres in survey number (Sy.No.) 100 at Kachamaranahalli, 0.28 guntas in Sy.No 25/6 and 1.5 acre in Sy.No 32/10 in Aduru village for which the BDA paid ₹21.27 lakh, ₹8.15 lakh and ₹11.78 lakh, respectively. The SC was informed about this development in connection with a case between BDA and State of Karnataka.

The court documents accessed by The Hindu show that out of 1,810 acres and 18.5 gunta, the BDA had framed compensation award for 948 acres, and award was approved for about 569 acres and 16.5 gunta. After taking possession of 3.21 acres, the BDA handed over the land to the engineering department for the development of a road, work on which is yet to commence.

A farmer said the BDA has to explain why only 3 acres of land was acquired and not the rest despite the award being passed. Also, in many RTCs, BDA’s name is reflecting, indicating that land is already in the possession of the BDA. Farmers want to know how the BDA can claim possession without paying a single penny as compensation.

BDA Commissioner G. Kumar Naik could not be reached for a response despite multiple attempts.