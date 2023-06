June 09, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST

Gruha Jyoti is a flagship scheme of the Congress government which promises 200 units of free power to households. It will kick in from July 1 and will be reflected in the bills of power consumers from the month of August.

All arrears until June 30 will have to be cleared by the consumers within three months to avoid disconnection of power.

How does one avail this scheme? What are the riders?

