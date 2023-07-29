Siddaramaiah to visit Mangaluru, Udupi on Tuesday

July 29, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - MANGALURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will visit Mangaluru and Udupi on August 1 to review rain damages, according to K. Harish Kumar, MLC and president of Dakshina Kannada Congress Committee.

Addressing presspersons here on Saturday, he said that the Chief Minister will arrive at the airport at 10.20 a.m.

The Congress workers will stage a protest in the city on Monday against the failure of the Union government to control violence in Manipur, he said. The protest will be held in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Lalbagh. The violence which began in Manipur three months ago is still not under control, Mr. Kumar said.

Speaking on the occasion, former MLC Ivan D’Souza said that the government should enact a legislation to punish those who indulge in moral policing for up to seven years. Such a legislation will help put an end to moral policing incidents especially in the coastal belt.

Mr. D’Souza condemned the alleged incident of two persons waylaying a police constable in Bantwal town and harassing him and his wife on July 27 in a “moral policing” incident.

The former MLC questioned why BJP is not talking about this incident and why Bantwal MLA is silent.