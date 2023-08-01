August 01, 2023 02:57 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The ban on two-wheelers, autos, tractors, non-motorised vehicles, multi-axle hydraulic trailer vehicles, and quadri cycles from the main carriageways of the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway from August 1 began with diversions and fines.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) deployed personnel at all entry and exit points on the 119-km long six-lane expressway to enforce the ban. When The Hindu visited the expressway on August 1, the NHAI and police personnel were diverting slow-moving vehicles towards the service road, and imposing a penalty on violators.

A police official, posted near Anchepalya where the expressway begins, told The Hindu, “If any slow-moving vehicle tries to enter the expressway, we impose a fine of ₹500. We have put up boards alerting such vehicles not to enter the expressway.”

Auto drivers and bikers were upset with the decision of the NHAI.

Manjunath K., an auto driver said, "Auto drivers are not involved in any accident so far. Then, why are we banned? This ban will impact our business. The authorities have to reconsider the decision."

Sam Ronaldo, a biker who usually takes the expressway to Ooty, said, "Bikers drive at over 60kmph. Then, how are we slow-moving vehicles? Most 2-wheelers are not slow-moving vehicles. The NHAI should allow 2-wheelers. We are ready to pay the toll."

In a notification in July, the NHAI stated: “The movement of high-speed vehicles may pose a risk to the safety of certain classes of comparatively slow-moving vehicles, example: two-wheelers, three-wheelers and other slow-moving vehicles like non-motorised vehicles, agricultural tractors (with or without trailers), due to their vulnerability and associated speed differentials, and compromises road safety aspects.”

The NHAI said that alternate routes and roads are available for such classes of vehicles. “And whereas this Access Controlled Highway has been developed as a high-speed corridor, and the maximum speed limit for motor vehicles of various descriptions for the Access Controlled Highway have been notified, varying between 80 km/hour to 100 km/hour.”

Since the expressway was opened to motorists, over 100 deaths have been reported and over 150 people have been severely injured in more than 308 accidents since March 12.