HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Akasa Air gets 20th aircraft, becomes eligible to fly international routes 

The 737-8-200 variant of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft arrived in Bengaluru at 9.31 a.m. on August 1

August 01, 2023 02:28 pm | Updated 02:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of an Akasa Air aircraft. The fleet size of Akasa Air has gone up to 20 aircraft within a year of commencing operations. 

A file photo of an Akasa Air aircraft. The fleet size of Akasa Air has gone up to 20 aircraft within a year of commencing operations.  | Photo Credit: File photo

Akasa Air welcomed its 20th aircraft in Bengaluru becoming the first airline in Asia to add the 737-8-200 variant of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to its fleet.

The company received the ceremonial keys to the aircraft, bearing registration VT YAV, in Seattle, U.S.A. on July 28. The aircraft arrived in Bengaluru at 9.31 a.m. on August 1.

The fleet size of Akasa Air has gone up to 20 aircraft within a year of commencing operations. Indian regulations require airlines to have at least 20 aircraft in their fleet to become eligible for international operations. Akasa Air is now eligible to fly on international routes.

“Akasa Air is merely an expression of what India is capable of achieving. Today’s landmark addition to our fleet, heralds the international chapter of growth in Akasa’s story, and makes us extremely optimistic about our future. We are very excited at the prospect of showcasing our unique and distinct service to the world. Going from 0 to 20 aircraft within 12 months is not just an Akasa record, but a record that encapsulates the potential of our great country, and one for our whole nation to be proud of,” said Vinay Dube, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Akasa Air.

The Boeing 737-8-200 aircraft aligns with Akasa Air’s continued efforts to control operating costs while enhancing the customer experience. The airline claims the new arrival is the most environmentally progressive aircraft, and offers the best-in-class legroom.

The 737 MAX family provides greater range and fuel efficiency. Boeing claims that the 737 MAX is a quieter airplane with a 50% smaller noise footprint than other similar aircraft.

Akasa Air launched commercial operations in August 2022. So far, Akasa Air has carried over 4 million revenue passengers, and crossed the milestone of operating over 900 weekly flights with a published network of 35 routes connecting 16 Indian cities.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bangalore / air transport / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.