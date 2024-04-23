GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Top news developments in Karnataka on April 23, 2024

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

April 23, 2024 10:57 am | Updated 10:57 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leaders and activists, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, protesting in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru against alleged discrimination by the Centre on drought relief to Karnataka, on April 23, 2024.

Congress leaders and activists, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, protesting in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru against alleged discrimination by the Centre on drought relief to Karnataka, on April 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

1. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will be in Karnataka today to campaign for their party’s candidates. Ms. Gandhi will address a rally in Chitradurga and in Bengaluru. Mr. Shah will lead a roadshow in the evening in Bengaluru South Lok Sabha constituency, and later leave for Kochi (Kerala).

2. Congress stages protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha against alleged discrimination by the Centre on drought relief. The Supreme Court yesterday reminded the Centre and Karnataka about the need to amicably resolve differences that arise in a federal structure, even as the Union Government assured that “something will be done” to resolve the drought worries of Karnataka in a week’s time. Karnataka has filed a case against the Centre for delaying drought relief to Karnataka.

3. BJP MLC K.P. Nanjundi, a jeweller belonging to the Vishwa Karma community, submitted his resignation to Council Chairperson Basavaraj Horatti, at his residence in Hubballi.

4. Interaction with actor and activist Prakash Raj on “The importance of the Constitution” at Ashirwad on St. Marks Road, at 3 p.m. 

5. K. Annamalai, president of Tamil Nadu BJP unit and former Superintendent of Police of Udupi, to lead roadshows in Kundapura and Brahmavara in Udupi district from 3 p.m. He will address a public meeting at Hebri at 5 p.m.

6. Law Minister H.K. Patil will share details on setting up of special court for speedy hearing on the killing of Neha Hiremath, student killed on the campus in Hubballi. The incident has led to a political slugfest with BJP calling it a case of “attempted love jihad”.

7. Karnataka Kannada Barahagarara Mattu Prakashakara Sangha will celebrate World Book Day today. Writer and film director Baraguru Ramachandrappa inaugurates. Seshadripuram Shikshana Datti General Secretary Dr. Wooday P. Krishna, will participate as the chief guest. The event starts at the Conference Hall, First Floor, Seshadripuram, College, at 10.45 a.m. 

8. Ramaseva Mandali will present a vocal concert by Girijashankar Sundaresan and party from 5 p.m. to 7.15 p.m., followed by another concert by Balu Masti and party, at Fort High School ground in Chamarajpet.

9. Sree Seshadripuram Ramaseva Samithi, as part of the 76th Sri Rama Navami Festival ‘Yuva Sangeethotsava’, will present a vocal concert by Omkarnath Havaldar and party, at  Seshadripuram College premises, Nagappa Road, Seshadripuram., from 6.30 p.m. to 9 p.m. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.