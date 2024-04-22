GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Drought relief to Karnataka: Centre seeks one week time; SC says issue should be resolved amicably

The Congress government in Karnataka filed a petition in the top court against the Union government for denying financial assistance for drought management in the State

April 22, 2024 12:06 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Attorney General R. Venkataramani informed the top court that the government would need one week for the discussions regarding providing drought relief to Karnataka. 

Attorney General R. Venkataramani informed the top court that the government would need one week for the discussions regarding providing drought relief to Karnataka.  | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

Attorney General R. Venkataramani speaking for the Union government informed the Supreme Court on April 22 that the government would need one week for the discussions regarding providing drought relief to Karnataka.

The Centre has sought a week till April 29. Mr. Venkataramani said the Election Commission of India (ECI) too has to be involved in the discussions.

A Bench headed by J. Gavai, hearing the petition, said the issues should be resolved amicably between the State and the Centre. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal has agreed to wait till next April 29.

The Congress government in Karnataka filed a petition in the top court against the Union government for denying financial assistance for drought management in the State.

The State approached the Supreme Court under Article 32 for enforcement of fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution to seek directions from the court to the Centre for the release of funds under the NDRF. A total of 223 out of 236 taluks were notified as drought-affected. The agriculture and horticulture crop loss during Kharif 2023 has been reported in over 48 lakh hectares with an estimated loss of ₹35,162 crore. The government has sought ₹18,171.44 crore from the Centre under NDRF.

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) had visited drought-affected districts from October 4 to 9, 2023 and made a comprehensive assessment of drought situation in the State. The IMCT submitted its report to the sub-committee of the National Executive Committee constituted under the Disaster Management Act. But the Union government has not taken a final decision on the assistance to the State from the NDRF.

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.