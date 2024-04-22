Drought relief to Karnataka: Centre seeks one week time; SC says issue should be resolved amicably

April 22, 2024 12:06 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST

Attorney General R. Venkataramani speaking for the Union government informed the Supreme Court on April 22 that the government would need one week for the discussions regarding providing drought relief to Karnataka.

The Centre has sought a week till April 29. Mr. Venkataramani said the Election Commission of India (ECI) too has to be involved in the discussions.

A Bench headed by J. Gavai, hearing the petition, said the issues should be resolved amicably between the State and the Centre. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal has agreed to wait till next April 29.

The Congress government in Karnataka filed a petition in the top court against the Union government for denying financial assistance for drought management in the State.

The State approached the Supreme Court under Article 32 for enforcement of fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution to seek directions from the court to the Centre for the release of funds under the NDRF. A total of 223 out of 236 taluks were notified as drought-affected. The agriculture and horticulture crop loss during Kharif 2023 has been reported in over 48 lakh hectares with an estimated loss of ₹35,162 crore. The government has sought ₹18,171.44 crore from the Centre under NDRF.

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) had visited drought-affected districts from October 4 to 9, 2023 and made a comprehensive assessment of drought situation in the State. The IMCT submitted its report to the sub-committee of the National Executive Committee constituted under the Disaster Management Act. But the Union government has not taken a final decision on the assistance to the State from the NDRF.