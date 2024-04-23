GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Priyanka Gandhi’s campaign in Bengaluru South coincides with Amit Shah’s roadshow

Priyanka Gandhi will address a public meeting at Old Middle School ground in the district headquarter town of Chitradurga at 3 pm.

April 23, 2024 02:15 am | Updated 02:16 am IST - Bengaluru

PTI
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. File photo

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. File photo | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be in Karnataka on Tuesday to address public meetings in Chitradurga and Bengaluru's HSR Layout, with her campaign at the Bengaluru South constituency coinciding with Union Minister Amit Shah's road in the same LS segment.

According to the Congress's Karnataka unit, Ms. Gandhi will address a public meeting at Old Middle School ground in the district headquarter town of Chitradurga at 3 pm.

Congress has fielded 68-year-old B N Chandrappa from Chitradurga against BJP candidate Govind Karjol (73), who is a former deputy chief minister.

Ms. Gandhi will then fly to Bengaluru to address a public meeting at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Play Ground in HSR Layout, which falls under Bengaluru South constituency, at 6 pm.

She will seek votes in favour of Congress candidate and former MLA Sowmya Reddy, who has been pitched against current BJP MP and Bharatiya Janata Party Youth Wing president Tejasvi Surya.

Ms. Gandhi’s visit coincides with Home Minister Amit Shah’s roadshow in Swami Vivekananda Circle in Bengaluru South constituency in the evening.

Related Topics

bengaluru / Bangalore / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.