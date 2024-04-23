GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘If a Hindu is killed by another Hindu, BJP is least bothered, but...’

Labour Minister Santosh Lad has alleged that the death of Hindus is ‘like a festival for BJP leaders’ and they make it a point to gain political use out of such tragedies

April 23, 2024 09:44 am | Updated 09:46 am IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka’s Minister of Labour Santosh Lad

Karnataka’s Minister of Labour Santosh Lad | Photo Credit: File photo

Karnataka’s Labour Minister Santosh Lad has alleged that the death of Hindus is ‘like a festival for BJP leaders and they make it a point to gain political mileage out of such tragedies.

Speaking to mediapersons in Hubballi on April 22, he said, “If a Hindu is killed by another Hindu, they are least bothered, but if a Muslim kills a Hindu, then it is like festival to them. The murder of Neha Hiremath too is like a festival to them as they see a political opportunity in this crime”.

Around 13,000 women have been reported missing in India, but the BJP leaders are least bothered. Out of desperation of losing the Lok Sabha elections, BJP leaders are making incoherent statements and claiming to win 400 seats. Probably, BJP could win 400 seats if they contested in Sri Lanka and Nepal, he remarked.

Mr. Lad appealed to Neha’s father Niranjan Hiremath not to politicise the murder. “If you feel that it will be useful to you if you scold our government in Karnataka, then please do it, but don’t play into the hands of the BJP. Mr. Niranjan is becoming a victim of the BJP’s poll politics,” he said.

General Elections 2024 / Karnataka / freedom of religion / religion and belief / state politics

