April 19, 2024 11:59 am | Updated 12:01 pm IST

The son of the Gadag Betageri City Municipal Council president and three others were murdered in Gadag. The murder took place in the residence of Gadag Betageri CMC president Sunanda Bakale, located at Dasara Oni near Chennamma Circle in Gadag.

The deceased are Kartik Bakale, son of Sunanda Bakale, and their relatives Parashuram Hadimani, 55, Lakshmi, 45, and Akanksha, 17, of Koppal. Parashuram and his family had come to Gadag to take part in the betrothal ceremony of Kartik Bakale on April 17.

The murder was committed on the night of April 18.

The four victims were sleeping on the first floor. Other members of the family were asleep in the ground floor.

Parashuram was a hotelier in Koppal. He had twice contested municipal elections in Koppal, but was unsuccessful. His wife, Lakshmi, had served one term as a nominated member.