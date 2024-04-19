GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Son of municipal council president, 3 relatives murdered at home in Gadag

The son of Gadag Betageri City Municipal Council president and three others were murdered in their residence

April 19, 2024 11:59 am | Updated 12:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The four victims were sleeping on the first floor. Other members of the family were asleep in the ground floor.

The four victims were sleeping on the first floor. Other members of the family were asleep in the ground floor. | Photo Credit: Illustration by Satheesh Vellinezhi

  The son of the Gadag Betageri City Municipal Council president and three others were murdered in Gadag. The murder took place in the residence of Gadag Betageri CMC president Sunanda Bakale, located at Dasara Oni near Chennamma Circle in Gadag.

The deceased are Kartik Bakale, son of Sunanda Bakale, and their relatives Parashuram Hadimani, 55, Lakshmi, 45, and Akanksha, 17, of Koppal. Parashuram and his family had come to Gadag to take part in the betrothal ceremony of Kartik Bakale on April 17.

The murder was committed on the night of April 18.

The four victims were sleeping on the first floor. Other members of the family were asleep in the ground floor.

Parashuram was a hotelier in Koppal. He had twice contested municipal elections in Koppal, but was unsuccessful. His wife, Lakshmi, had served one term as a nominated member.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.