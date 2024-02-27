KLE Society schools introducing new-age tech courses

February 27, 2024 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - Belagavi

KLE Society’s CBSE schools are introducing new-age technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and robotics in phases.

The first batch of ninth standard students and their teachers have undergone this training this year. These will be introduced in classes by this academic year, authorities in KLE Society say.

These changes are being introduced in ninth standard as per CBSE regulations. The Central Board has recommended that new technologies should be introduced in the academic curriculum.

The training and the evaluation of skills learnt will be treated as part of the routine credits. They will not be treated as alternative credits or additional credits. Students can appear for examinations for three optional subjects. The best of the marks will be considered for the final evaluation.

KLE Society runs 17 CBSE schools. They are in Bengaluru, Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Mumbai and Pune, apart from campuses in small towns such as Haveri, Gokak, Saundatti, Athani, Gadag, Malur, Galataga, Kerur, Nippani and Chikkodi.

“Whether in teaching traditional courses or new age sectors such as AI, we do not discriminate between schools or students. The standards of education are the same in all our schools. The standard in Bengaluru is what you get in Ankali, a remote village near Chikkodi,” School Education Coordinator Preethi Kore Dodwad told The Hindu.

Ankali is the native village of KLE Society chairman Prabhakar Kore.

KLE has tied up with TATA Class Edge programme to provide training to teachers and students in AI and other emerging technologies, she said.

Teachers have been trained as master trainers. They in turn trained all teachers who will be handling these subjects, she said.

Ultimately, students will also be introduced to these subjects. The pilot project was introduced for ninth standard students. It will be extended to students of lower classes from this academic year, she said.

Students not only sit through classroom coaching but also get hands-on training through laboratory projects. They will learn to apply new technology to various academic and non-academic sectors, by using computers and build models, she said.

“Such efforts will help students face the challenges posed by the new age technologies,” Dr. Dodwad said.