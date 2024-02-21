GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Harmony day celebrated in Gadag

February 21, 2024 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The birth anniversary of Sri Tontada Siddhalinga Mahaswami of Gadag was celebrated as `harmony day’ in Gadag on Wednesday. Police stopped a protest rally taken out by some followers of the Fakireshwar Sansthan Mutt to allow the organisers conduct the harmony day smoothly.

A Bhavaikyata Yatra was taken out in the city and a public meeting was held near Bhishma lake. Progressive thinkers, writers and students were present. Police said the event went on peacefully.

A few days ago, a controversy had erupted between the heads of the Fakireshwar Sansthan Mutt Shirahatti and Tontadarya Sansthan Mutt over the method of celebrating the 75th birth anniversary of the late swami.

Sri Fakir Dingaleshwar swami took objection to the police action. He said police had harassed him and his devotees in the name of security arrangements. He said the Sri Siddharam Swami, the new seer of the Tontadarya math was violating the rich legacy of the Gadag math.

``The Gadag district administration and police are supporting the Tontadarya Math but suppressing our right to protest. It seems there is very little democracy in the district’‘, he told reporters.

He claimed that the Rahul Gandhi, AICC leader had utilised the name of the Shirahatti math and the seer name for the party’s poll campaign. ``But it is sad to see that the Congress government in the state is suppressing us and threatening our devotees,’‘ he said.

Eom

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.