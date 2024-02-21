Harmony day celebrated in Gadag

February 21, 2024 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - Belagavi

The birth anniversary of Sri Tontada Siddhalinga Mahaswami of Gadag was celebrated as `harmony day’ in Gadag on Wednesday. Police stopped a protest rally taken out by some followers of the Fakireshwar Sansthan Mutt to allow the organisers conduct the harmony day smoothly.

A Bhavaikyata Yatra was taken out in the city and a public meeting was held near Bhishma lake. Progressive thinkers, writers and students were present. Police said the event went on peacefully.

A few days ago, a controversy had erupted between the heads of the Fakireshwar Sansthan Mutt Shirahatti and Tontadarya Sansthan Mutt over the method of celebrating the 75th birth anniversary of the late swami.

Sri Fakir Dingaleshwar swami took objection to the police action. He said police had harassed him and his devotees in the name of security arrangements. He said the Sri Siddharam Swami, the new seer of the Tontadarya math was violating the rich legacy of the Gadag math.

``The Gadag district administration and police are supporting the Tontadarya Math but suppressing our right to protest. It seems there is very little democracy in the district’‘, he told reporters.

He claimed that the Rahul Gandhi, AICC leader had utilised the name of the Shirahatti math and the seer name for the party’s poll campaign. ``But it is sad to see that the Congress government in the state is suppressing us and threatening our devotees,’‘ he said.

