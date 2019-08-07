Karnataka rains: Mangaluru-Bengaluru overnight express cancelled

Torrential rains continue to play havoc with the lives of the people in Dakshina Kannada. The India Meteorological Department has given heavy rain warning and red alert in certain parts of Karnataka. The disaster management authority has warned fishermen against sailing out for fishing.

Mangaluru

Mangaluru-Bengaluru overnight express cancelled

The Southern Railway has cancelled operations of Kannur/Karwar-Bengaluru overnight express (Train No. 16512/16514) of Wednesday.

The Bengaluru-Kannur/Karwar overnight express (16511/16513) of Wednesday too stands cancelled for the same reason.

As the Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road Ghat section of South Western Railway (SWR) was blocked due to landslides, the Bengaluru-Kannur/Karwar overnight express of Tuesday was diverted via Salem and Palakkad. The Mangaluru Central-Karwar running of the train on Wednesday morning and Karwar-Mangaluru Central running in the afternoon was already cancelled.

Though Train No. 16512/514 was supposed to run on the same diverted route on Wednesday, SR reportedly expressed difficulty in operating the train because of congestion at many sections. As such, the service of Wednesday has been cancelled, according to sources.

Shivamogga

Man dies in Chikkamagadi village

A 45-year old farmer has died in Chikkamagadi village in Shikaripur taluk when he came into contact with a live electricity wire in his agricultural plot that was water-logged owing to heavy rain.

Police have named the deceased as Lekhappa, a resident of the same village. The incident took place when he had been to his agriculture plot to clear the water by widening the drainage there. Police have said that, the farmer could not notice the live wire as the field was flooded with upto two feet of water after heavy overnight rain and he died due to electrocution.

Shivamogga

Jain stone sculptures uprooted

A huge tree fell on the open air museum at the premises of Shivappa Nayaka Palace in Shivamogga on August 7, 2019. Pictures by | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

As many as 12 Jain stone sculptures displayed at the open air museum at the premises of Shivappa Nayaka Palace in the city were uprooted when a huge tree fell on them owing to gusty wind that had accompanied the rain on Wednesday.

The open air museum belonging to Department of Archaeology, Heritage and Museums hosts as many as 210 sculptures and inscriptions belonging to the rule of Hoysala, Vijayanagara and Keladi kingdoms that were found during field excavations in the district.

The sculptures belonging to Jain, Vaishnava, Shaiva traditions and Veeragallu or martyr stones are displayed in separate sections here.

Shejeshwara R., Assistant Director of the department told The Hindu that the tree fell on the compound wall and the display area at 9.15 a.m. today. Though 12 Jain sculptures were uprooted with their concrete pedestals in the incident, they were intact and no damage was done to them in the incident. The sculptures would be re-instated and the compound wall that was damaged would be re-constructed, he added.

Mangaluru

Charmadi Ghat road closed

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner S. Sasikanth Senthil on Wednesday banned vehicular movement via Charmadi Ghat with immediate effect till Thursday midnight to facilitate landslide debris clearance.

The Ghat is part of NH 73, Mangaluru-Villupuram and connects the coast with other parts of the state. In a magisterial order here, Mr. Senthil said there had been landslips at many locations of the Ghat since Monday and there are also further chances of tree fall and landslips.

Vehicles were getting piled up on both the ends and also their movement was affecting debris clearance. Vehicles may take alternative routes including Ujire Kokkada and Gundia and Mudigere Hand post, Anemahal, Shiradi and Gundia, he said.

Heavy rain disrupts life in Belagavi

Heavy rainfall in Belagavi for over a week now has disrupted life in the city.

Many low-lying areas remained inundated and water entered houses and shops in several areas. Homemakers struggled to flush out water from their homes in areas like Maratha Colony, Nanawadi, Goods Shed Road, Anagol Wada, Samarth Nagar and Old PB road.

Incessant rain in Shivamogga district

Incessant rain accompanied by gusty winds which continued to pound the district on August 7 has cut off road connectivity and disrupted power supply in several parts in Shivamogga district.

The traffic along National Highway 766C that connects Byndoor with Ranebennur was affected for sometime owing to a landslip near Nagodi village in Hosanagar taluk.

Water level in Netravathi nearing danger level at Bantwal

The Netravati River seen in full flow at Bantwal, Karnataka on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. | Photo Credit: H.S. Manjunath

The water level in the Netravathi almost rose to the danger level at Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada on August 7.

According to an official communiqué, the level at Jakribettu in Bantwal stood at 8.4 m on Wednesday morning against the danger level of 8.5 m.

200 people shifted to safety in Raichur district

In a joint effort by a team of National Disaster Response Force, civic authorities, police and Fire and Emergency Services personnel, 200 people stranded in islands in Raichur district were rescued and relocated on Tuesday.

These people were stranded in the worst-flood affected islands and areas in Lingsugur, Deodurg and Raichur taluks of Raichur district and they were safely relocated to safer places.

Holiday for schools in Udupi, DK

Caught unawares: Some 30 people stuck in a temple at Kallathgiri in Karnataka were rescued on August 06, 2019 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

There will be holiday for all anganawadis, schools and colleges in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi on Wednesday in view of heavy rain warning and ‘red alert’ declared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

While 'red alert' has been declared till August 8 in Dakshina Kannada, in Udupi it will be till August 9. All major rivers in the two districts are in spate and the water level in the Netravathi at Bantwal stood at 7.7 mts on Tuesday against the danger level of 8.5 mts.

Landslips disrupt train services again

Fresh landslips on the ghat section between Sakleshpur and Subrahmanya Road disrupted Bengaluru-Mangaluru passenger train services on Tuesday with the South Western Railway cancelling some trains and diverting some other.

Torrential rain causes havoc in Dharwad

Low-lying areas were inundated in rainwaters in Dharwad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: .

Torrential rain that lashed Dharwad in the last few days continued to play havoc with the lives of the people in the district. People are anxious as most of the water tanks are full and the water level is rising in the two major rivulets — the Bennihalla and the Tuprihalla, which are in spate.

Rainwater enters houses in Belagavi, Khanapur; relief centres set up

Water entered houses in Belagavi city and Khanapur town following heavy rain on Tuesday. Residents of Samarth Nagar, Raghunath Pet, Jhatphat Colony near the Fourth Gate, and Jakkeri Honda spent most of the day flushing out water from their houses. The city corporation opened six relief centres to help residents in low-lying areas.