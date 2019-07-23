Holiday for schools in Udupi, DK today following rain alert

The Dakshina Kannada district administration has declared holiday to all anganwadis, schools and PU colleges in the district on Tuesday [July 23] in view of the heavy rainfall warning by the India Meteorological Department. The holiday applies to government, government-aided private, and private education institutions up to the PU level.

The Udupi district administration has also declared holiday for all anganwadis, primary, and high schools.

The IMD has warned that the coast is likely to receive heavy rainfall up to 200 mm daily till July 25. Hence a red alert has been declared.

The disaster management authority has warned fishermen against sailing out for fishing on Tuesday.

Heavy rain was widespread in the city and across Dakshina Kannada on Sunday and for the most part of Monday.

The average rainfall recorded by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre of 62 mm in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Monday, which was 26% more than the normal rainfall of 49 mm.

A transformer that fell on a vehicle following heavy rain at Suvarna lane in Mangaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Among the places which received heavy rain included Peruvai (124.5 mm), followed by Balnadu in Puttur (86.5 mm), Malavooru in Mangaluru taluk (80.5 mm), Kalanja in Belthangady (80.5 mm), Jokatte in Mangaluru (79 mm), Puttur (78.5 mm), Olamogaru in Puttur taluk (77 mm), Alike (76.5 mm), Shishila in Belthangady (76 mm), and Pilikula (75.5 mm).

The heavy rain led to landslips in Battagudde in Bejai in the city resulting in a minor injury to a motorist who was passing by the stretch on Monday morning.

Traffic movement was disrupted for a while as the Traffic police made arrangements for an earth-mover to clear the debris that had fallen on the road.

The heavy rains also led to the fall of a banyan tree near Father Muller Junction that disrupted movement of traffic towards Falnir Road.

Landslip in Amblamogaru near Konaje led to partial damage of houses of Abbas and Razak. The landslips led to the fall of two electrical poles on two houses.