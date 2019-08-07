Karnataka floods: incessant rain in Shivamogga district

Incessant rain accompanied by gusty winds which continued to pound the district on August 7 has cut off road connectivity and disrupted power supply in several parts in Shivamogga district.

The traffic along National Highway 766C that connects Byndoor with Ranebennur was affected for sometime owing to a landslip near Nagodi village in Hosanagar taluk.

Similarly, the vehicular movement along Shivamogga-Sagar stretch of National Highway 69 came to standstill as a huge tree fell on the road near Joginagadde village. More than 100 electricity poles are down in Sagar, Hosanagar and Sorab taluks owing to heavy wind.

Four persons of a family who were stranded when the water from the overflowing Kushavathi rivulet entered their house in Hiresara village in Tirthahalli taluk were rescued by Fire and Emergency Services personnel. Tunga, Varada, Sharavathi and Kumudvathi rivers continued to be in spate in the district.

The water level in Linganamakki reservoir constructed across Sharavathi river has gone up by six feet during the past 24 hours. On August 7, the level in the reservoir reached 1,796 feet while the inflow here was recorded at the rate of 1,38,038 cusecs.

The water level in Bhadra reservoir that was at 150 feet on Tuesday rose to 155 feet on Wednesday. The inflow here was recorded at the rate of 41,487 cusecs. The reservoir provides irrigation to more than 1.05 hectares in Shivamogga, Davangere and Chikkamagaluru districts.

As many as 15 houses in Sagar city have collapsed owing to rain. The paddy and arecanut crops cultivated on more than 4,300 hectares in Sagar and Sorab taluks have been flooded by the Varada river. Beesanagadde and Kanle villages in Sagar taluk appear like islands by the swirling water of the Varada river.

The Tunga continued to flow above the danger mark in Shivamogga city as water was discharged at the rate of 95,100 cusecs from Gajanur reservoir into the river.