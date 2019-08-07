Water level in Netravathi nearing danger level at Bantwal

The water level in the Netravathi almost rose to the danger level at Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada on August 7.

According to an official communiqué, the level at Jakribettu in Bantwal stood at 8.4 m on Wednesday morning against the danger level of 8.5 m.

All 30 vents in Thumbe vented dam, downstream of Jakribettu, built across the river to supply drinking water to Mangaluru city, Ullal and Mulky towns, have been opened.

The water level in the Netravathi at Uppinangady stood at 29.7 m against the danger level of 31.5 m on August 7. The level in Kumaradhara river in Uppinangady, where the two rivers merge, stood at 25 m against the danger level of 26.5 m.

The level at Gundia river, near Disha hydel power project, stood at 4.9 m against the danger level of 5 mts.

Though rains receded across Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday, the rivers are in spate due to heavy rains in the Western Ghats, the catchment area of the rivers.

The district administration has declared a holiday for all anganawadis, schools and colleges in the district on Wednesday as a “red alert” has been declared across the district on August 7 and August 8.

Charmadi ghat closed

Charmadi ghat has been closed for traffic since August 6 night following landslides and tree fall in at least four curves, police said.

Hence, traffic has been diverted from Kottigehara and Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district and from Ujire in Dakshina Kannada district on different routes.

Police said that the traffic was expected to be restored in the afternoon as the authorities were on the job of removing the trees and mud on the road.