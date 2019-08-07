Torrential rain causes havoc in Dharwad

Torrential rain that lashed Dharwad in the last few days continued to play havoc with the lives of the people in the district.

People are anxious as most of the water tanks are full and the water level is rising in the two major rivulets — the Bennihalla and the Tuprihalla, which are in spate. Two boys were rescued from floodwaters in the Tuprihalla in Uppinabetageri village near here on Tuesday.

The district administration has taken action by setting up helplines at the district and taluk headquarters. Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa visited the affected areas and oversaw work to clear the storm-water drains and canals. She issued orders instructing officials not to move out of their respective headquarters but engage in relief works.

Later, at the video conference with officials, Ms. Deep instructed the district and taluk level officials to be on high alert for the next 72 hours and transmit information concerning their respective areas to the tahsildars’ and Deputy Commissioner’s office every three hours.

A team of police, Fire and Emergency Services, health, revenue and HESCOM officials headed by tahsildars at the taluk level should monitor the situation and immediately rush to the affected areas in case of a call. There should not be any delay in offering relief works to the affected persons for any reason, she said.

As the tanks are full due to heavy rain, irrigation and zilla panchayat officials should ensure that tank bunds are not breached. Arrangements should be made to ensure smooth flow of excessive water through feeder canals. People and cattle in the areas facing threat should be removed to safer locations without delay, she said.

On Tuesday, the city received heavy rain since the early hours and several low-lying residential areas were inundated. Residents had tough time in clearing storm water that gushed into their houses.

Basavanagar, Shirdinagar and Sadhunavar Estate opposite the University of Agricultural Sciences main campus, adjacent to the Dharwad-Belagavi Road, Bhavikatti Plot near Shrinagar on Haliyal Road, were the worst affected.

The local people said that usually storm water flows into the Kelageri Lake but encroachment in the passage has blocked the flow of water. Mehboob Nagar, Hashmi Nagar, Heblikar Plot and Murugha Mutt area also were inundated, and water gushed into houses in these areas. The city wore a deserted look, as business in the otherwise busy market area and other commercial establishments was dull as people did not venture out.

Traffic between Dharwad and Belagavi on National Highway No 4 was halted as water was overflowing on the Malaprabha bridge near M.K. Hubballi. The police stopped Belagavi-bound vehicles near Belur off Dharwad to avoid rush of vehicles and traffic jam. Vehicular movement near the Kalghatgi Toll Naka again got stuck as water flowed onto the Dharwad-Hubballi Road. While bigger vehicles moved cautiously, two-wheelers and small cars and autorickshaws found movement difficult.

House damaged

Rain has caused damage to property, even as no loss of life has been reported so far. A total of 90 houses have collapsed in urban and rural parts of the district. Overnight rain on Monday resulted in 60 houses collapsing. Six houses in Garag, two in Hangaraki, 10 in Jeerigawad, three each in Mandihal and Kavalageri, four each in Dubbanamaradi, Hanumanakoppa and Pudakalakatti, seven in Hebballi, two in Harobelawadi and one each in Kabbenur and Uppinabetageri have collapsed. A house belonging to Mustaq Naikawadi has collapsed in Rasupur Galli of Dharwad. Apart from this, compound walls of houses have collapsed in several localities.

Helplines

The district administration has set up helplines for the public to contact officials in case of emergency. They are: Deputy Commissioner’s office WhatsApp Ph: 9480230962, helpline 1077; Navalgund Ph: 08380-229240; Kalghatgi Ph: 08370-284535; Kundgol Ph: 08304-280239; Annigeri Ph: 08380-229240; Alnavar Ph: 0836-2385544; Dharwad Ph: 0836-2233822 and Hubballi Ph: 0836-2358035.

Meanwhile, the district administration has opened three rehabilitation centres — one each at Goudar Colony, Bhavikatti plot in Dharwad, Arekurahatti village in Navalgund taluk and Uma Bhavan in Alnavar town.