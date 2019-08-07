200 people shifted to safety in Raichur district

In a joint effort by a team of National Disaster Response Force, civic authorities, police and Fire and Emergency Services personnel, 200 people stranded in islands in Raichur district were rescued and relocated on Tuesday.

These people were stranded in the worst-flood affected islands and areas in Lingsugur, Deodurg and Raichur taluks of Raichur district and they were safely relocated to safer places.

Six residents from Davadagaddi (farmhouse), five from Omkaragaddi and 18 from Mydaragaddi islands in Lingsugur taluk, followed by 30 from Myadarala and 140 from Gugal bridge area in Deodurg taluk and one from Ramgaddi temple in Raichur taluk were rescued on Tuesday.

Those who were rescued from Davadagaddi and Omkaragaddi have been shifted to Sheelahalli and the lone person rescued from Ramgaddi temple was shifted to Ramgaddi village.

As many as 30 people rescued from Mydarala islands were shifted to Hosamyadarala village.

And, 140 people who were rescued from Gugal bridge area were shifted to a safer place in Gugal village and 18 persons rescued from Mydaragaddi island were shifted to a government school at Yaragodi where they were given food, sources said. In all, six islands — three each in Raichur and Lingsugur taluks — have been severely affected by the floods in the Krishna river and residents were forced to stay on the islands till the authorities could reach them with foodgrains and life jackets.

Meanwhile, road connectivity between Sheelahalli and Hanchinal, Deodurg and Shahapur still remained cut off as the bridges across the Krishna remained submerged.

The Yaragodi bridge is also on the verge of getting submerged. As many as 492 hectares of farmland in the district has been damaged by floods.

A team of 102 security personnel from Secunderbad reached the district on Tuesday, apart from the three teams of NDRF that have already been deployed.