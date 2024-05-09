The Karnataka School Education and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the Class 10 exam-1 results.

They are available to students online, and the board has simultaneously sent them to students via SMS on their registered mobile numbers.

Ankita Basappa Konnur, Morarji Desai Residential school, Mudhol, Bagalkot district, has emerged as a topper with 625/625 marks.

Seven students emerged in second position in Karnataka with 624/625 marks.

In the district-wise ranking, Udupi is in the top position with 94% result. In 2023, it was in the 14th position.

Dakshnina Kannada district is in second position followed by Shivamogga in 3rd position.

This year, among 8,59,967 students who appeared for the exams, a total of 6,31,204 students managed to pass. Compare to 2023, this year shows a 10.49% decline in the number of students who passed the exams. This year, class 10 pass percentage is 73.40%. Last year, the pass percentage was 83.89%.