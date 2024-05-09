GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mysuru secures 7th place in class 10 exam-1 in Karnataka

Two girl students emerge toppers in the district scoring 623 marks out of 625

Updated - May 09, 2024 01:41 pm IST

Published - May 09, 2024 01:40 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Jahnavi S., a student of Belluru Kamalamma Subbanna Vidya Bhavana High School in Vijayanagar, Mysuru, has scored 623 marks out of 625. The class 10 exam-1 results were announced on May 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Jahnavi S., a student of Belluru Kamalamma Subbanna Vidya Bhavana High School in Vijayanagar, Mysuru, has scored 623 marks out of 625. The class 10 exam-1 results were announced on May 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mysuru district put up an impressive performance in the SSLC examination (class 10 exam-1), the results of which were announced on May 9. The district secured 7th place with 85.5% students passing the exams.

Last year, the district stood in 19th place in Karnataka. Schools in the district had been asked to work towards improving the results this year since Mysuru is a key education hub.

Out of 38,175 students who appeared for the examination, 32,639 students passed. Two students from Mysuru city topped the district, scoring 623 out of 625 marks.

Jahnavi S., a student of Belluru Kamalamma Subbanna Vidya Bhavana High School in Vijayanagar, has scored 623 marks. She scored 125 in Sanskrit, 100 in English, 100 in Kannada, 98 in mathematics, 100 in science and 100 in social studies.

“I was expecting this result since I had done well in the examinations,” she said, while crediting the result on a focused approach towards her studies.

She aspires to take up science in pre-university education and graduate as a Computer Science engineer. “My aim is to finish my engineering and take up a job immediately to support my family,” she said.

Her father, Shivakumar, is a security guard in a medical college while her mother Pushpalatha is a homemaker.

D.S. Dhanvee, a student of Sadvidya High School in Vijayanagar in Mysuru, also scored 623 marks. The school management expressed happiness over the result and distributed sweets to students. Parents also joined in the celebrations.

“My parents are my role models. I credit my success in the examination to my teachers and parents. I was expecting a good result and I am very happy with my result,” she said.

