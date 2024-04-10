GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Results of first annual exam of 2nd PUC in Karnataka 2024

KSEAB announced the results of the first annual exams on April 10

April 10, 2024 10:33 am | Updated 10:51 am IST - bengaluru

Jayanth R
Jayanth R.
A file photo of students appearing for the second PU examination in Mysuru.

A file photo of students appearing for the second PU examination in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: M A SRIRAM

Results of the first annual exam of 2nd PUC in Karnataka were announced on April 10 by Manjushree, Chairperson of Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board.

Noothana R. Gowda has emerged as a topper in science stream with a score of 595.

Manjushree (centre), Chairperson of Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, announced the results of the first annual exam of 2nd PUC in Karnataka, on April 10, 2024.

Manjushree (centre), Chairperson of Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, announced the results of the first annual exam of 2nd PUC in Karnataka, on April 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Medha D., from NMKRV PU College, Jayanagar, Bengaluru has topped the Arts stream with 596 marks.

Ganavi M. from Tumakuru has emerged as topped the commerce stream with 597 marks.

Of the 6,81,079 students who appeared for the examinations, a total of 5,52,690 (81.15%) passed. Compare to 2023, this year, passing percentage has increased by 6.48%. Last year, it was 74.67%.

