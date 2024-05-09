Karnataka SSLC Class 10 results LIVE: 73.40% pass percentage in Class 10 Exam-1, check your results at karresults.nic.in

The Karnataka School Education and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the Class 10 exam-1 results.

This year, among 8,59,967 students who appeared for the exams, a total of 6,31,204 students managed to pass. Compare to 2023, this year shows a 10.49% decline in the number of students who passed the exams. This year, class 10 pass percentage is 73.40%. Last year, the pass percentage was 83.89%.

The results are available to students online, and the board has simultaneously sent them to students via SMS on their registered mobile numbers.

Ankita Basappa Konnur of Morarji Desai Residential school, Mudhol, Bagalkot district, has emerged as a topper with 625/625 marks.

In the district-wise ranking, Udupi is in the top position with 94% result. In 2023, it was in the 14th position.

Dakshina Kannada district is in second position followed by Shivamogga in third position.

The results will be available on http://kseab.karnataka.gov.in and https://karresults.nic.in. The board has even sent results to the students on the registered mobile numbers. The same will be displayed in schools today.

