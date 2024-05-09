GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Karnataka SSLC Class 10 results LIVE: 73.40% pass percentage in Class 10 Exam-1, check your results at karresults.nic.in

This year, among 8,59,967 students who appeared for the Karnataka SSLC examination , a total of 6,31,204 students managed to pass.

Updated - May 09, 2024 12:03 pm IST

Published - May 09, 2024 11:45 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Students arrive for the SSLC class 10 annual exam at a government school in Kengeri, off Mysuru Road in Bengaluru on March 25, 2024.

Students arrive for the SSLC class 10 annual exam at a government school in Kengeri, off Mysuru Road in Bengaluru on March 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: K Murali Kumar

The Karnataka School Education and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the Class 10 exam-1 results.

This year, among 8,59,967 students who appeared for the exams, a total of 6,31,204 students managed to pass. Compare to 2023, this year shows a 10.49% decline in the number of students who passed the exams. This year, class 10 pass percentage is 73.40%. Last year, the pass percentage was 83.89%.

The results are available to students online, and the board has simultaneously sent them to students via SMS on their registered mobile numbers.

Ankita Basappa Konnur of Morarji Desai Residential school, Mudhol, Bagalkot district, has emerged as a topper with 625/625 marks.

In the district-wise ranking, Udupi is in the top position with 94% result. In 2023, it was in the 14th position.

Dakshina Kannada district is in second position followed by Shivamogga in third position.

The results will be available on http://kseab.karnataka.gov.in and https://karresults.nic.in. The board has even sent results to the students on the registered mobile numbers. The same will be displayed in schools today. 

Of the 8,59,967 total students who appeared for the exam, as many as 631204 have managed to pass. 

Ankita Basappa Konnur from Morarji Desai Residential school Mudhol emerged as topper for the state by scoring 625 out of 625. The second place was shared by seven students.

Udupi district has topped the state with 94% pass. Followed by Dakshina Kannada, Shivmogga, Coorg and Uttara Kannada.

  • May 09, 2024 12:03
    Belthangady boy among seven second rankers

    Chinmay G.K. of SDM English Medium High School in Belthangady of Dakshina Kannada scored 624 marks. He is among the seven students who have come second in the State.

    M.R. Hemalatha, Headmistress, Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheswara English Medium High School, Belthangady, Dakshina Kannada said that Chinmay G.K. who scored 624 marks is an obedient student. “He availed no tuition and emerged one among second toppers only through self-study,” she said.

    His parents – Ganesh Ramachandra Bhat and Malini Hegde – both are teachers. Mr. Bhat taught at Government Pre University College in Belthangady and Ms. Hegde taught in a high school, she said.

    Mr. Chinmay was our student for the past 12 years, Ms. Hemalatha said adding that the school is proud over the achievement of the boy.

  • May 09, 2024 12:00
    Mudhol girl tops State

    Ankita Basappa Konnur of Morarji Desai Residential school, Mudhol, Bagalakote district has emerged as a topper with 625/625 marks

  • May 09, 2024 11:55
    Class 10 exams monitored through webcasting and app-based CCTV cameras

    To avoid malpractices in the first annual Class 10 examination, Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) had put all examination centres under CCTV surveillance and monitored them live at Centralised Monitoring Centres in every district through webcasting and app-based CCTV surveillance.

    These measures had come in the wake of widespread malpractices reported during Class 10 exams in 2022-23, especially in the North Karnataka region. The Board had suspended 60 invigilators and debarred many students for alleged malpractices in 2022-23. 

  • May 09, 2024 11:51
    Three annual exams for Class 10

    Starting this academic year, the KSEAB will conduct three annual examinations for class 10. The first one was held from March 25 to April 6 across Karnataka, and around 8.69 lakh students — including 4,41,910 boys and 4,28,058 girls — appeared.

  • May 09, 2024 11:48
    Udupi tops district-wise results

    Udupi district has topped the State with 94% pass percentage. This is a marked improvement from its 14th position last year. This is followed by Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Kodagu and Uttara Kannada districts

