Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 | What Toppers Say

The toppers are spread all across Karnataka

April 10, 2024 02:57 pm | Updated 02:57 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of 2nd PUC students preparing their annual exams at Canara College in Mangaluru.

A file photo of 2nd PUC students preparing their annual exams at Canara College in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

A. Vidyalakshmi, Vidyanikethan Science PU College, Hubballi, topped the Science stream scoring 598 marks out of 600. She is the daughter of Railway Section Officer S. Akileswaran and R. Krithiga, a homemaker.

“I had set a time table for myself, which I followed rigorously. I always had the support and cooperation of my teachers and my parents. We were provided various modules to prepare for the examinations. After my classes, I used to dedicate four to five hours daily for my studies. On an average, academics took up around 18 hours daily. My efforts. and the wishes of my teachers and parents, have resulted in this fantastic result. Although I expected good marks, I didn’t expect to top the State.”

‘Would help mother with household chores before leaving for college’

Kavitha B.V., student of Indu Independent PU College, Kottur, Vijayanagara district, is one of three students who shared the first rank in Arts stream with a score of 596 out of 600 marks

Kavitha B.V., student of Indu Independent PU College at Kottur in Vijayanagara district, is one of three students who shared the first rank in Arts stream with a score of 596 out of 600 marks. II PU results were declared on April 10, 2024.

Kavitha B.V., student of Indu Independent PU College at Kottur in Vijayanagara district, is one of three students who shared the first rank in Arts stream with a score of 596 out of 600 marks. II PU results were declared on April 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“My PU score is the result of my hard work. I am one of the two daughters of a poor farmer who cultivates two acres of bagair hokum land. My mother toils as a tailor to supplement the family income. Because of the poor bus connectivity to my village, I would get up early in the morning and help my mother with household chores before taking a government bus at 7.30 a.m. to my college, which is around 20 km away from my village. I took the evening bus to return home by 7 p.m. as there was no other bus to my village. After finishing household work, I would brush up my lessons till late in the night. I am happy to be one among three meritorious students who got the first rank. I would like to join Karnataka College in Dharwad for my degree before preparing for the KAS examination,” she told The Hindu.

