Downloading of CET 2024 admission tickets enabled in Karnataka

April 04, 2024 01:11 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has enabled downloading of admission tickets for the CET 2024, which is scheduled on April 18 and 19.

Applicants should click on the UGCET-24 link on the KEA website and enter their application number, name and date of birth to download admission tickets, S. Ramya, Executive Director, KEA informed on April 3.

About 3.28 lakh candidates have applied for the CET-24 exam, which is the gateway for various professional courses, including engineering. All those who have applied have been informed to download their admission ticket.