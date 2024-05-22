Revanna visits temples, holds meeting with party leaders in Hassan

Former Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna said he did not know when his son Prajwal Revanna, accused of sexually harassing women, would return to India.

In an interaction with journalists in Holenarasipur, Mr. Revanna said he would not say anything about the case as the matter had been before the court.

He exuded confidence that the people of Hassan would stand by him. “I respect the rule of law and honour the court’s verdict. The people of Hassan have blessed our family for decades. I have been a legislator for over 25 years. I will remain with the people of the district and the workers of the party,” he said.

Mr. Revanna said he attended a meeting of the party in Mysuru on Tuesday with regard to the elections to the Legislative Council. “Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s contribution to the education sector is significant. The voters will recognise his contribution,” he said.

Temple visit

Mr. Revanna visited Deveshwara Temple at Haradanahalli, Anjaneya Temple at Holenarasipur. Later, he held a meeting with JD(S) leaders in Hassan on the Legislative Council elections.

Party MLAs A.Manju, H.P. Swaroop, JD(S) district president K.S. Lingesh party candidate Vivekanand, and others attended the meeting.