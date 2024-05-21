Pen drive issue: HDK demands Shivakumar’s resignation

Upping the ante on the issue of distribution of pen drives containing videos of alleged sexual abuse by Prajwal Revanna, MP, the JD (S) has demanded resignation of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar; it has also accused him of directly involvement in the plot to distribute the pen drives.

Speaking to presspersons here on Tuesday, JD (S) State president H.D. Kumaraswamy maintained that the recent release of an audio clip in which former MP L.R. Shivarame Gowda speaks about the pen drive episode had clearly indicated the role of Mr. Shivakumar in the alleged plot to defame the family of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

“Mr. Shivakumar should resign on his own or Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should sack him,” he demanded.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said: “Driver Karthik Gowda, who scripted the pen drive episode, handed over the pen drives to Mr. Shivakumar first in the presence of Congress candidate for the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency. This clearly shows that the Deputy Chief Minister has misused his power. After this, it is not proper to continue him in the State Cabinet. The government should not protect people like him.”

Accusing the government of trying to protect Mr. Shivakumar, the JD(S) warned that the government would have to pay a heavy price if it did not desist from supporting and protecting him.

Mr. Kumaraswamy alleged that “Mr. Shivakumar hatched the pen drive conspiracy mainly to win the Lok Sabha polls through dubious means after his dreams of winning at least 20 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka were shattered due to the alliance between the BJP and JD (S).”

He said the JD (S) would take up a legal fight against distribution of pen drives to ensure that the issue reaches its logical end.