Around 1,600 schools have been adopted so far

November 24, 2022 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

In an effort to improve infrastructure, Karnataka government has launched a school adoption programme, under which around 1,600 schools have so far been adopted by people’s representatives, universities, companies, and individuals.

Members of the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council have adopted 897 schools, and members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have adopted 200 schools. In all, 29 universities have adopted 290 schools, and 18 autonomous colleges have adopted 90 schools.

People’s representatives

Among the MLAs, the highest number of adoption is by Ramalinga Reddy (Congress) at 20, followed by K.J. George (Congress) at 15. Housing Minister V. Somanna has adopted 11 schools, while MLC Chidananda Gowda (BJP) has adopted 32 schools.

Dr. Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri mutt has adopted 15 schools. Among universities, PES University, Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheswara University, Reva University and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University have adopted schools to name a few.

75% work done

Prof. M.R. Doreswamy, Adviser, Education Reforms, Government of Karnataka, said under the scheme some schools were renovated and some entirely rebuilt. “Around 75% of the schools were developed and handed over to the Education Department,” he said. “I have written to the public representatives to complete the work before their tenure ends.” He hopes that more industries, IT companies, corporate houses, banks and professional organizations will adopt schools.