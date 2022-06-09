The Package Spotlight- Karnataka

June 09, 2022 13:22 IST

June 09, 2022 13:22 IST

Our reporters from across Karnataka delve deep into a particular issue of relevance to the State

Traditional fishermen engaged in fishing activities in the Phalguni in Mangaluru | Photo Credit: H.S. Manjunath

Our reporters from across Karnataka delve deep into a particular issue of relevance to the State

The Sunday Deep Dive is a weekly page that does exactly what it says it does — delves deep into a particular issue of relevance to Karnataka. Every week is a different issue. Our reporters from across the State analyse each subject threadbare, in micro detail, while retaining the panoramic angle, as they speak to every conceivable source to bring you the latest, and the very last detail in every story.