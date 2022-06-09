  • The Package

Spotlight- Karnataka

Traditional fishermen engaged in fishing activities in the Phalguni in Mangaluru

Traditional fishermen engaged in fishing activities in the Phalguni in Mangaluru | Photo Credit: H.S. Manjunath

The Sunday Deep Dive is a weekly page that does exactly what it says it does — delves deep into a particular issue of relevance to Karnataka.

Every week is a different issue. Our reporters from across the State analyse each subject threadbare, in micro detail, while retaining the panoramic angle, as they speak to every conceivable source to bring you the latest, and the very last detail in every story.

In This Package
Karnataka Restoration of ecosystem: Have tree planting efforts borne fruit? Abi T. VanakAnuja Malhotra
Karnataka Extreme weather events: Imprints of changes in climatic conditions K.C. Deepika
Karnataka Most road works to miss deadline ahead of monsoon K.V. Aditya Bharadwaj
People wait for BMTC buses at Balakundri Circle bus stop, during rains, in Bengaluru on May 21.
Bengaluru Only 50% of bus stops in Bengaluru have shelters
The chock-a-block traffic on a street near Mysuru Road on May 21.
Bengaluru Bengaluru’s number of vehicles doubles in a decade, but BMTC fleet size remains stagnant
People walk past uncleared garbage at SJP Road in Bengaluru.
Bengaluru Need to redefine community participation
The garbage segregation centre at Domlur in Bengaluru.
Bengaluru Will a single agency for collection of waste in Bengaluru work?
Police sub-inspector candidates protesting in Bengaluru.
Karnataka For a cleaner recruitment process
Divya Hagaragi, BJP leader and an accused in PSI recruitment exam scam. File
Karnataka PSI exam scam casts shadow on most govt. recruitment tests
A wire dangerously hanging on a footpath in Bengaluru.
Bengaluru Unplugging electrical hazards: Towards better public safety in Karnataka 
Residents of Geddalahalli in Sanjaynagar staging a protest on Saturday against the poor power infrastructure that led to the recent electrocution of a 22-year-old man.
Bengaluru Bengaluru residents demand better power infrastructure
File photo of Malleswaram residents performing ‘pothole puja’ to highlight the poor road infrastructure.
Bengaluru April showers show chinks in road infrastructure
Bengaluru 132 water level sensors provide alerts during rains
A file photo of repair and cleaning work of a storm-water drain in progress on Hosur Road.
Bengaluru Can Bengaluru’s infrastructure withstand another monsoon?
An employee working at a manufacturing unit in Peenya, Bengaluru.
Karnataka Fuel price hike hits MSMEs hard
The skyrocketing fuel prices are a constant source of worry for Transport operators, taxi drivers, and even delivery personnel.
Karnataka App-based taxi drivers, delivery executives struggle with rising fuel prices
The rise in fuel prices has had a domino effect on essential commodities, especially food products.
Karnataka Inflation woes: Households brace themselves for leaner months
Karnataka ‘BJP’s strategy will boomerang in Karnataka’
D.K. Shivakumar
Karnataka Unemployment and inflation have no religion: DKS
Karnataka ‘BJP will only back issues supported by court orders’
Students with hijab and saffron shawls at a college in Udupi on February 8, 2022.
Karnataka Karnataka’s communal cauldron keeps bubbling as elections approach
