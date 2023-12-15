GIFT a SubscriptionGift
This story is part of
Spotlight- Karnataka
Traditional fishermen engaged in fishing activities in the Phalguni in Mangaluru
Go to Package home
Commotion at a school after over 70 schools in and around Bengaluru received an email threat on December 1.

New cyber threats catch India’s IT capital, Bengaluru, unawares

K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj ,Jahnavi T.R.
You're reading this story
Commuting to and from Namma Metro station is still a big challenge for many people in Bengaluru owing to the absence of effective first- and last-mile connectivity.

Fixing the mobility mess in Bengaluru

Darshan Devaiah B.P.
Electrical wires running close to buildings in densely populated areas around S.P. Road in Bengaluru.

Wired web: Surging electrical accidents in Bengaluru

Jahnavi T.R.
Tourists feeding monkeys near Muthathi village which comes in the Cauvery wildlife sanctuary.

Man vs. wild in burgeoning Bengaluru

Shreyas H.S.
COVID-19 orphans Harshitha T. and Kumar T. with their aunt Kala H.N. in front of their house at Gonurukoppa village of Malur taluk in Kolar district.

Karnataka’s COVID orphans rebuild their lives with hope and resilience

Afshan Yasmeen
The inaugural run of the Namma Metro from M.G. Road to Baiyappanahalli in Bengaluru on October 20, 2011.

Bengaluru’s Namma Metro: A leap in connectivity, but challenges remain

Darshan Devaiah B.P.
Road-widening and pipe-laying work in progress near Yaduvanahalli gate, which leads to Kanakapura from Bengaluru.

Renaming Ramanagara to Bengaluru South: Will it be a boon at all?

Shreyas H.S.,K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj
Children taking part in the Karnataka State Football Association Youth League in Bengaluru as part of the grassroots development initiative.

How Bengaluru’s football youth leagues are trying to kickstart a grassroots revolution

N. Sudarshan
More women are travelling on KSRTC buses after the introduction of the Shakti scheme in Karnataka.

Free ride, free spirit: What Shakti scheme means to women in Karnataka

Raviprasad Kamila,Kumar Buradikatti ,G T Sathish,Jahnavi T.R.
Work is underway for the walkway near Mulihithlu as a part of the proposed Netravathi Riverfront Promenade from the Netravathi Bridge on NH 66 to the Bolar Sea Face in Mangaluru.

Linking Mangalureans to their rivers

Anil Kumar Sastry
Large plumes of smoke which engulfed the area following an explosion and subsequent fire at a cracker shop-cum-godown at Attibele on the outskirts of Bengaluru on October 7.

Attibele fire | The dark side of fireworks

Imran Gowhar,Darshan Devaiah B.P.
People who fell victim to Ponzi schemes like the one run by IMA, stage a protest against what they termed “lethargic response of the government”, in Bengaluru in November 2019. 

It is a long and endless wait for victims of IMA scam

Imran Gowhar,K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj
Dead fish being removed from Yelachenahalli Lake, in Bengaluru.

Why fish are dying in Bengaluru’s lakes

K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj
The Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health in Bengaluru.

The challenges in testing and treatment of rare diseases

Afshan Yasmeen
Aachar & Co, Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare, and Kousalya Supraja Rama.

How Kannada cinema debunked the pan-India theory

Vivek M.V.
The South Western Railway operates eight pairs of trains, including six pairs of MEMU trains, aimed at serving both air travellers and those working at the airport. 

Navigating the airport commute challenge in Bengaluru

Darshan Devaiah B.P.,Jahnavi T.R.,K.V. Aditya Bhardwaj
Sakura Akira, was about understanding Japan’s kimono culture, ending with a fashion show showing eight of these beautiful, intricate garments. 

A slice of Japanese culture in Bengaluru

Preeti Zachariah
A food delivery boy speeding towards his destination in Vijayanagar in Bengaluru.

The dangerous road to doorstep delivery in Bengaluru

Jahnavi T.R.
People of Kavadigara Hatti in Chitradurga collecting water from a tanker.

How safe is drinking water in Karnataka

Sharath Srivatsa,Kumar Buradikatti ,G T Sathish
Traffic officials asking a street vendor to move, on Avenue Road, in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Pedestrian safety drive running roughshod over street vendors’ rights?

K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj
The site where the last rites of Soujanya were performed at Pangala in Dharmasthala.

Mystery of Dharmasthala: Eleven years and many probes later, no trace of Soujanya’s killer

Shreyas H.S.
The house of Chaudhary Devi Lal in Chautala village, Sirsa district, on the Haryana-Rajasthan border.

Cracks in the house of Devi Lal

Ashok Kumar
National Crime Records Bureau data show that Bengaluru has recorded the highest number of cybercrimes among metro cities in India. In 2021, as many as 6,423 cases were registered.

Fraudulent mobile loan apps: The dark debt trap

Shreyas H.S.
Working from home during the pandemic reset the domestic arrangements for some women, keeping them from returning to the office even after everything normalised, says a report.

Are women paying the price as work shifts back to office space?

Liffy Thomas,Mini Tejaswi
Traffic bottleneck in front of the M.G. Road metro station in Bengaluru on June 8, 2023.

Chaos and congestion in front of Bengaluru metro stations

The Hindu Bureau
Fraudsters approach potential victims through popular online platforms, job portals, or social media channels.

If it is too good to be true, it probably is

C.K. Baba
Police say on average they receive three to four such cases every day.

Online part-time job frauds are the new trend in cybercrime

Imran Gowhar
Actor Yash in a still from the film KGF 2.

Kannada cinema: ‘Writing is simple, yet it’s not’

Vivek M.V.
Actor Rishab Shetty in a still from the film Kantara.

Kannada cinema’s content crisis

Vivek M.V.
People relying on bike taxi services to earn livelihood say that more than 1.1 lakh bike taxis may be in the city, of which 80,000 to 90,000 are active.

Controversies surrounding bike taxis refuse to die in Bengaluru

Suchith Kidiyoor
Many customers complain that the bike taxi captains randomly drop them off around 750 metres to a kilometre away or refuse to come to the pickup spot and ask the travellers to walk the same distance if there is traffic or sometimes.

Affordable and available, but woes aplenty — ride hailers talk about pros and cons of bike taxis in Bengaluru

Jahnavi T.R.
Ravikumar and Siloja belonging to the Hakki Pikki community fill herbal oil in bottles at Pakshirajapura colony in Hunsur taluk of Mysuru district.

Hakki Pikkis — bird catchers to entrepreneurs of traditional medicine

Darshan Devaiah B.P.
The bus stand at Town Hall in Bengaluru. Many passengers say the frequency of BMTC bus services is poor at night.

At night, BMTC leaves waiting passengers anxious

Suchith Kidiyoor,Jahnavi T.R.,Darshan Devaiah B.P.,Jayanth R.
Central College, Bengaluru.

These educational institutions in Bengaluru carry the stamp of heritage, history, and changing academic patterns

Jahnavi T.R.
The crew module of the Gaganyaan mission.

Gaganyaan: The mission to send Indians to space is on track

Hemanth C.S.
Bengaluru’s landscape is dotted with picture-perfect flowering trees.

When Bengaluru turns pink, white, yellow, and green

K.C. Deepika
A view of the Peenya Industrial Area in Bengaluru.

Small and medium-scale industries face big problems

Darshan Devaiah B.P.
A view of the Peenya Industrial Area in Bengaluru.

MSMEs closing down a warning sign to the government

K.N. Narasimha Murthy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi retweeted Union Miniter of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari’s tweet of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, which was inaugurated by Mr. Modi on March 12.

An expressway firmly in focus

Suchith Kidiyoor
The dinosaur enclave at the Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technical Museum in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru: A city of museums

Jahnavi T.R.,MAHEK FATHIMA
Traffic police personnel collecting fine from vehicle owners in Bengaluru.

Twofold problem of vacancies and low ratio to population

S.T. Ramesh
Each police station in Bengaluru, which covers a population of over a lakh, has an average of 110 personnel.

Are 2,000 new police posts enough for burgeoning Bengaluru?

Imran Gowhar
A vendor using a tree to hang of the items for sale in Bengaluru.

More saplings promised in the Budget, but existing greenery in Bengaluru faces grave threat

Darshan Devaiah B.P.
Children playing at a preschool in Bengaluru.

Citizens divided over preschools in residential areas

Darshan Devaiah B.P.
Students at an anganvadi at Ganganagar in Bengaluru.

There are preschools at every turn, but who will monitor them?

Jayanth R.
ChatGPT presents a unique challenge to the current education system. The challenge for educators is to find a way to use it without sacrificing teacher control.

ChatGPT: Careful balancing between human and machine learning is key

Debabrata Das
ChatGPT, or Chat Generative Pre-Trained Transformer, is a chatbot launched in November 2022 by OpenAI. With its optimised language models for dialogues, it takes prompts and instructions and delivers detailed responses.

When chatbot does homework and writes exams for students

Jahnavi T.R.
White-topping as well as sewerage work being undertaken by BBMP in Indiranagar in Bengaluru. The work has been ongoing for many months inconveniencing pedestrians and motorists.

Bengaluru sees a slew of civil work ahead of elections

K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj
A portion of the the reinforcement structure for a pillar at the Namma Metro site near HBR Layout in East Bengaluru that collapsed on January 10, killing a mother and her son.

Bengaluru’s elevated Namma Metro line low on safety standards

Suchith Kidiyoor
Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority Bill has finally been passed after decades of demands made by the citizens. The legislation explicitly calls out regulation, operations, maintenance, monitoring and supervision. 

Can BMLTA help resolve Bengaluru’s ever-growing traffic woes?

Ashwin Mahesh
Nearly 40 km of metro line will be operationalised this year, and it’s expected to benefit lakhs of commuters thereby decongesting road traffic.

Hopes of seamless transport in Bengaluru pinned on BMLTA

Suchith Kidiyoor
Solar panels installed on top of an apartment building in J.P. Nagar in Bengaluru.

Residential complexes say they save in lakhs on power bills with rooftop solar  

Jahnavi T.R.
A rooftop solar photovoltaic power plant installed on an apartment complex in Malleshwaram-West in Bengaluru.

A ray of hope? Bengaluru’s rooftop solar story sees slow progress

Jahnavi T.R.
A gig worker on his way deliver articles to customers in Bengaluru on December 14, 2022.

Troubles along the road for food delivery partners

Mohan Mani
Gig workers on their way to deliver food to customer at Jalahalli Cross in Bengaluru on December 14, 2022.

Are gig workers nobody’s employees?

Mini Tejaswi,K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj
Metro work in progress at K.R. Puram, Bengaluru.

From next year, you can take Namma Metro to Whitefield and Electronics City

Suchith Kidiyoor
Most people who work in the caregiving sector say that although there are several programmes like pension, health insurance and transport benefits introduced by the government for persons with disabilities as well as caregivers, there is no ease of access.

Caregivers have to jump through several hoops  

Jahnavi T.R.
The United Nations Disability Inclusion Strategy and disability rights activists advocate the widely accepted “people-first” language for referring to persons with disabilities.

The invisible minority in India wants basic rights and dignity, not a softer or a politer name

Nalme Nachiyar
A file photo of a government girls primary school at Ganapat Galli in Belagavi.

Around 1,600 schools have been adopted so far

The Hindu Bureau
A poorly maintained school at Mastenahalli in Srinivasapura taluk of Kolar district.

Leave aside Internet, some schools in Karnataka still do not have even functional toilets

Jayanth R.
The grassland at Hesarghatta.

The grass is indeed greener on the other side

Seshadri K.S.
The grassland at Hesaraghatta.

Grassland or wasteland? The tussle over Hesaraghatta continues

Hemanth C.S.
The garbage that has been dumped at Mittaganahalli quarry pit in north Bengaluru.

Residents around waste processing plants unhappy, but BBMP says adequate steps taken

Darshan Devaiah B.P.
BBMP’s trucks dumping garbage in Mittaganahalli quarry pit in north Bengaluru.

Bengaluru’s trash is no man’s treasure

Jahnavi T.R.,Darshan Devaiah B.P.
The KIA halt station. The South Western Railway runs MEMU train services to the airport, but the patronage has not been promising.

Over 14 years on, commute to Bengaluru airport continues to be a daunting task

Suchith Kidiyoor
An artist’s impression of KIA’s T2.

KIA T2: Garden city’s pathway to greater heights

Hemanth C.S.
The growing influence and industry share of OTT platforms may well have hastened the rollout of the new guidelines.

Kannada OTTs: Driven by passion, stunted by lack of funds

Nalme Nachiyar
Image for representational purposes only.

Kannada films make waves, but struggle for space on streaming platforms

K.V. Aditya Bhardwaj
In social health Insurance, employers and employees contribute to “sickness funds” created by compulsory payroll deductions. Indian examples of such schemes are ESIS and CGHS.

What is the ideal public health insurance model?

Giridhara R. Babu,Habib H. Farooqui
Although the total coverage is up to ₹5 lakh per family under the scheme, many complex life-saving procedures or implants that cost above ₹2 lakh are not covered.

Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka does not fully deliver on promised assurance of health coverage  

Afshan Yasmeen
Sarakki lake in Bengaluru after its rejuvenation and the recent rains.

Concrete galore: The transformation of Bengaluru

Leo F. Saldanha
A new BBMP park in Padmanabhanagar, Bengaluru, where most of the space is taken up by concrete bricks.

Concretisation chokes Bengaluru’s green spaces

Jahnavi T.R.,Darshan Devaiah B.P.
The 4.5-km long Kumbalgodu flyover between Kengeri and Hejjala which is a part of the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway.

Police ask motorists on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway to drive cautiously

The Hindu Bureau
Wooden rocking horses being made in a workshop at Channapatna on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway.

Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway disrupts local businesses, from Channapatna toys to ‘thatte’ idli and Maddur vada

Darshan Devaiah B.P.,Jayanth R.
Students queue up for admission to first year post-graduate course at Central College in Bengaluru.

No post-pandemic relief: Admissions in government colleges dip

Jayanth R.
C. N. Ashwath Narayan

A small dip in one academic year should not be treated singularly and with pessimism: Ashwath Narayan

Jayanth R.
File photo of a poster displayed at the International Cyber Security Awareness Programme held in Bengaluru.

Investigations into cyber frauds in IT capital remains a challenge for the police

K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj
This Indira Canteen located right inside the K.R. Market bus stand is one of the successful canteens.

Despite no patronage by govt, a few Indira canteens retain success

Jahnavi T.R.,Jayanth R.
People having food in an Indira Canteen at K.R. Market, Bengaluru.

Indira Canteen, meant to feed urban poor, is now starved of funds

Darshan Devaiah B.P.
One of the worst-affected areas was the Outer Ring Road near Bellandur.

Secondary economy crumbles around IT corridor in Bengaluru 

Jahnavi T.R.
The Outer Ring Road was flooded after Halanayakanahalli Lake breached the banks.

Rains dampen Bengaluru’s brand image and more

Mini Tejaswi
A bridge has been built over the waste weir of Ramammana Kere in Channapatna taluk on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway.

Bengaluru–Mysuru expressway | An expressway under water

Suchith Kidiyoor
A file photo of a bus partially submerged at a flooded underpass on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway.

Regular commuters want a faster but safer commute between Mysuru and Bengaluru

Laiqh A. Khan
Tigers in Nagarahole national park.

Back from pandemic, travellers seek luxury and adrenaline  

Jahnavi T.R.
Gaganachukki waterfalls.

Karnataka Tourism | One State, many worlds, and a missed opportunity 

K.C. Deepika
A “cheela mela” was organised by Bengaluru-based NGO Saahas at K.R. Market on July 27, 2022.

When a clear stream of reasoning awakens the change

Wilma Rodrigues
Waste segregation workers sort various plastic articles at a dumpsite in Bengaluru on August 11, 2022.

More than a month now, single-use plastic ban not so effective in Bengaluru

Darshan Devaiah B.P.
Start-ups in Karnataka employ over six lakh people and generated a revenue of over $4 billion in the year 2021-22, despite being a pandemic year.

Beyond Bengaluru clusters will contribute $10 billion towards Karnataka’s tech industry by 2030

B.V. Naidu
A file photo of a startup in Bengaluru, the start-up capital of India, which enjoys a unique leadership position, being the third largest start-up ecosystem in the world after Silicon Valley and Shanghai.

Bengaluru start-ups hope to stay warm in long winter

Mini Tejaswi
The 750 C.E. Kittayya hero stone over a drain at Hebbal, Bengaluru, before its restoration.

Bengaluru’s inscriptions: When locals took initiative in restoration work

Sharath Srivatsa
A 750 C.E. hero stone on a vacant site at T. Dasarahalli in Bengaluru

Bengaluru’s inscriptions: Cast in stone, but lost in time

Sharath Srivatsa
An undocumented 13th centuary Tamil inscription at Chokkanathaswamy temple in Domlur, Bengaluru.

Bengaluru’s inscriptions: Footprints of history traced anew

Sharath Srivatsa
A bird’s-eye view of the southern parts of Bengaluru city.

Homebuyers in Karnataka on shaky ground as K-RERA yet to build a strong foundation

K.C. Deepika
BENGALURU  KARNATAKA   06/07/2022 :   Southern parts of Bengaluru city view, off Kanakapura Road, in Bengaluru on July 06, 2022.   Photo MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu.

With skeletal staff and lax implementation of its orders, does K-RERA lack bite?

K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj
Rajarajeshwarinagar is one of the residential areas in Bengaluru that has seen rampant commericialisation

Can commercial establishments and residential neighbourhoods co-exist?

Vijayan Menon
New BEL Road in Bengaluru.

‘Us vs them’ won’t work; it has to be an ‘us vs the problem’ approach

Meghna Vakada,Raghunandan S Prasad
A view of Sahakarnagar main road teeming with commercial activity on Thursday.

Commercialisation of Bengaluru’s residential areas: People wake up to its aftermath

Jahnavi T.R.

Video | We went looking for a good footpath in Bengaluru... Look what we found

Construction materials occupy a footpath in Bengaluru.

Footpaths in Bengaluru: Big talk, dangerous to walk

Adithi Holla, Samhitha B.S.
A file photo of a road developed under TenderSURE project in Bengaluru.

Footpaths: Is decentralised planning the way forward?

Staff Reporter
Usage of mobile phones by children went up during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

Parents opt for residential schools to wean children off mobile phones, gadgets

G T Sathish
Students of Government Kannada Model Primary School, Ganganagar, Bengaluru, on the first day after on-campus classes resumed in May this year.

Students are back in school, but they are short on reading, writing and social skills

Jahnavi T.R.
Saplings planted with tree guards around them on the ring road in Banashankari, Bengaluru.

Restoration of ecosystem: Have tree planting efforts borne fruit?

Abi T. Vanak,Anuja Malhotra
Farmlands in Mantur village of Hubballi taluk.

Extreme weather events: Imprints of changes in climatic conditions

K.C. Deepika
A view of Horamavu that got flooded in the recent heavy rains.

Most road works to miss deadline ahead of monsoon

K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj
People wait for BMTC buses at Balakundri Circle bus stop, during rains, in Bengaluru on May 21.

Only 50% of bus stops in Bengaluru have shelters

The chock-a-block traffic on a street near Mysuru Road on May 21.

Bengaluru’s number of vehicles doubles in a decade, but BMTC fleet size remains stagnant

Suchith Kidiyoor
People walk past uncleared garbage at SJP Road in Bengaluru.

Need to redefine community participation

Pinky Chandran
The garbage segregation centre at Domlur in Bengaluru.

Will a single agency for collection of waste in Bengaluru work?

Chitra V Ramani,K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj
Police sub-inspector candidates protesting in Bengaluru.

For a cleaner recruitment process

S.T. Ramesh
Divya Hagaragi, BJP leader and an accused in PSI recruitment exam scam. File

PSI exam scam casts shadow on most govt. recruitment tests

K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj
A wire dangerously hanging on a footpath in Bengaluru.

Unplugging electrical hazards: Towards better public safety in Karnataka 

Rishu Garg
Residents of Geddalahalli in Sanjaynagar staging a protest on Saturday against the poor power infrastructure that led to the recent electrocution of a 22-year-old man.

Bengaluru residents demand better power infrastructure

Chitra V Ramani
File photo of Malleswaram residents performing ‘pothole puja’ to highlight the poor road infrastructure.

April showers show chinks in road infrastructure

Staff Reporter

132 water level sensors provide alerts during rains

Special Correspondent
A file photo of repair and cleaning work of a storm-water drain in progress on Hosur Road.

Can Bengaluru’s infrastructure withstand another monsoon?

Chitra V Ramani
An employee working at a manufacturing unit in Peenya, Bengaluru.

Fuel price hike hits MSMEs hard

Mini Tejaswi
The skyrocketing fuel prices are a constant source of worry for Transport operators, taxi drivers, and even delivery personnel.

App-based taxi drivers, delivery executives struggle with rising fuel prices

Special Correspondent
The rise in fuel prices has had a domino effect on essential commodities, especially food products.

Inflation woes: Households brace themselves for leaner months

K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj

‘BJP’s strategy will boomerang in Karnataka’

Sharath Srivatsa
D.K. Shivakumar

Unemployment and inflation have no religion: DKS

Nagesh Prabhu

‘BJP will only back issues supported by court orders’

B.S. Satish Kumar
Students with hijab and saffron shawls at a college in Udupi on February 8, 2022.

Karnataka’s communal cauldron keeps bubbling as elections approach

K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj
SHOW MORE 124 STORIES

New cyber threats catch India’s IT capital, Bengaluru, unawares
Premium

In the context of the recent hoax bomb threat email that around 70 schools in and around Bengaluru received and the chaos it unleashed in the IT city, a look at the emerging nature of cyber threats and assess the infrastructural readiness to face new challenges

December 15, 2023 07:00 am | Updated 07:00 am IST

K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj ,Jahnavi T.R.
Commotion at a school after over 70 schools in and around Bengaluru received an email threat on December 1.

Commotion at a school after over 70 schools in and around Bengaluru received an email threat on December 1. | Photo Credit: PTI

“I was in the middle of my yoga class when I received a call from my children’s schools informing me they would be sent home due to a ‘bomb threat’. I immediately rushed to my daughter’s school while my husband went to my son’s school to get them home. Later, we learnt that the threats were a hoax, but when I received that call, panic set in within a second,” said Gowri Raj, a resident of Yelahanka, about 20 kilometres from the city centre, remembering the events of December 1.

She was not alone. Nearly 70 schools in and around Bengaluru received the same “bomb threat email” from kharijiites@beeble.com on December 1. It threatened to kill “you and your children” and said, “From Buddha to infinity they will fly apart from our explosions”. It even targeted Zionists and signed off with “Allahu Akbar”. 

The children had been in school for just an hour or so. Bengaluru, the IT capital of the country, plunged into chaos and was gripped by panic in a matter of minutes. Even parents who hadn’t received intimations from their children’s schools were alerted by rolling television coverage. They rushed there and demanded that they be allowed to take their wards back home.

Schools were milling with police officials and bomb detection and disposal squads while children huddled in playgrounds and other open spaces. The threats turned out to be a hoax. However, over 1 lakh children returned home within hours of that email.

National Hill View Public school in Rajarajeshwarinagar got the threat mail in July 2022

National Hill View Public school in Rajarajeshwarinagar got the threat mail in July 2022 | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Probes hit dead-end

As the city went into a tizzy that Friday morning, there was also a sense of deja vu. On April 8, 2022, over 20 schools received a similar bomb threat email, which also eventually turned out to be a hoax. The December 1 drill was just a repeat of what unfolded last year in more ways than one.

Over a month after Bengaluru schools received the threat last year, schools in Bhopal received similar hoax bomb email threats in May 2022. This time around, the email to Bengaluru schools was preceded by a similar hoax bomb threat email to 51 schools in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; to several schools in Jamaica in November; and to several schools in Germany in October. The email to Bengaluru and Kuala Lumpur schools was sent from a Cyprus-based email service provider, Beeble.com.

In the 2022 case, the email was initially traced to Syria, but as more layers of the Virtual Private Network (VPN) were uncovered, the trail finally went cold in Pakistan. “We couldn’t trace the final user who sent the mail from across the border. We gave our inputs to central security agencies and are unaware of further developments,” said an officer involved in that probe.

The email sent to schools on December 1 differed in their tone in how they had an Islamist slant. However, given that similar emails were sent to different targets across three months, police suspect this is a new kind of “cyber terrorism” to send bustling cities into panic.

Queries with Beeble.com, through which the December 1 email was sent, revealed that the user had used the Switzerland-based Proton Virtual Private Network (VPN), a company that has a “no-logs policy”. “We are not hopeful that the company will give us any useful information that will lead to the identity of the email sender,” a senior police official said.

Police officials and bomb detection squad at the Namma Metro Magadi Road Station after a bomb threat which turned out to be a hoax.

Police officials and bomb detection squad at the Namma Metro Magadi Road Station after a bomb threat which turned out to be a hoax. | Photo Credit:

Changing nature of cyber threats 

“A person sitting somewhere, hiding behind the anonymity that VPNs provide, took just a few minutes to send the IT capital of India, a city of nearly 14 million and a growth engine of the country, into a tizzy. It is pretty low-tech. This is the best illustration of how asymmetric cyber threats are,” said a senior police official with considerable experience in fighting cybercrime.

If a hoax bomb threat can send an entire city into a tailspin, imagine what can happen if a city’s power grid is hacked and shut down as a result. That’s precisely what happened in Mumbai on October 13, 2020. A cyber attack on the city’s power grid brought the country’s financial capital to a halt for nearly half a day. The famed local trains stopped, and the stock exchange shut down, even as hospitals struggled to keep ventilators running. The attack was reportedly traced to state actors in China, reported The New York Times in February 2021, a claim acknowledged by Ministers in the government of Maharashtra. India and China relations were tense in October 2020 over the Galwan Valley clash.

Several key cyber attacks were reported on critical information infrastructure in India in recent years: on the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in 2019, on Goa’s flood monitoring system in 2020, ransomware attacks on nationally important institutions like New Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences and Bengaluru-based National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences in 2022. The Karnataka State Data Centre, the information nerve centre of the Government of Karnataka, fell prey to the WannaCry ransomware attack in 2017.

“The trade-off of going more and more digital is like dining with the devil. It is a cat and mouse game, and who wins is always a function of who is ahead of the curve, and the adversary always has an advantage,” said Tobby Simon, founder-president, Synergia Foundation, a Bengaluru-based strategic think tank specialising in cyber security, with over three decades of experience.

Several key cyber attacks were reported on critical information infrastructure, like on the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in 2019, on Goa’s flood monitoring system in 2020, ransomware attacks on nationally important institutions like New Delhi-based AIIMS and Bengaluru-based NIMHANS. 

Several key cyber attacks were reported on critical information infrastructure, like on the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in 2019, on Goa’s flood monitoring system in 2020, ransomware attacks on nationally important institutions like New Delhi-based AIIMS and Bengaluru-based NIMHANS.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Institutional vacuum 

Synergia Foundation organised a roundtable meeting for the top bureaucrats of the State and honchos of Bengaluru Inc. in 2018, posing a simple question: “Who cares, and who do you call in case of a cyber attack on critical information infrastructure?” That question hasn’t found a satisfactory answer in Karnataka to this day.

“We have just been lucky that there has been no major attack on our critical infrastructure. Given that our State data centre had a ransomware attack, we are not equipped to prevent it or handle its aftermath efficiently. There are no standard operating procedures (SOPs) and a set chain of command or architecture in place to handle such crises in the State,” said a senior police official who is a cybercrime expert.

A national cyber security architecture has recently evolved — the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which coordinates cybercrime investigations, and the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC), with which States have been coordinating. But multiple police officials and e-governance experts said a similar architecture was needed at the State level. That is missing in Karnataka, even as Maharashtra and Odisha have taken the lead in this avenue.

Multiple proposals from the Karnataka State Police and e-Governance Department to set up a cyber security architecture like I4C and NCIIPC have been ignored. The Cyber Security Policy 2023, still in the draft stage, does provide a State Cyber Security Committee led by the Chief Secretary but doesn’t include the Karnataka State Police and has come under criticism over it by the police, who are at the forefront of fighting cybercrimes, cyber security breaches, and now cyber terrorism. 

“What we need is a two-organisation set-up. One organisation that coordinates and has adequate skill sets for cybercrime probes also houses a command centre to handle any crisis in the state. Another organisation needs to proactively ensure that our critical information infrastructure — like our power grids, flood management systems, metro and railway signals, and traffic management systems — is safe. We must ethically hack our systems, identify vulnerabilities, and patch up our bugs and gaps. That is the only way we can stay ahead of the curve,” said a senior police official.

Officials responsible for cyber security and fighting cybercrime said there was a lack of understanding of these ideas in the government across parties. “Unless a big attack happens, there seems to be a lack of receptiveness to these ideas, even though the vulnerability of Bengaluru to such attacks is very high. This is like waiting for your first accident to get insurance. But often, that is how it works. Maharashtra is now investing over ₹800 crore in a Computer Emergency Response Team - Maharashtra (CERT-MH) after the 2020 power grid attack,” a senior official said.

In the Budget the then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai presented in February 2023, he proposed to set up a Cyber Security Operation Centre (CSOC) at a cost of ₹20 crore. This followed a proposal by the Karnataka State Police and was on the lines of I4C and NCIIPC. However, Bommai was voted out in May, and incumbent Chief Minister Siddaramaiah junked the February Budget and presented a new one in July in which the CSOC proposal was dropped.

Tobby Simon of Synergia Foundation said most of the organisations set up by the governments tended to be “post-facto” crisis management groups but said what was needed was a “thinking organisation” that doesn’t work to solve the problem at hand but thinks ahead of the curve and tries to anticipate and solve the next issue. “The key thing in this cat-and-mouse game is thought leadership,” he said. “For instance, all our cyber security is based on encryptions and passwords. The advent of artificial intelligence and quantum computing has made decryption so much easier and fast. We now need to prepare for a post-AI and quantum age cyber security,” he said. 

The E-Governance Department is now working on initiating “purple teaming”, where government teams ethically hack their critical information infrastructure to expose the chinks to fix them, among a host of other initiatives. Cyber Security Policy 2023 in the offing is expected to give a big fillip for the government’s cyber security culture. However, many in the field pointed out the need for more collaboration between the e-Governance Department and Karnataka State Police in the State.

Schools pick up the pieces

“Schools and colleges are easy targets for people deliberately trying to disrupt peace and harmony. But we cannot take even a single thing lightly. As schools, we have maximum security, and we even have strong firewalls for cyber security. Yet, we cannot control emails,” said Mansoor Ali Khan, trustee and member of the management board, Delhi Public School. One of the group’s branches had also received a threat on the day.  

“Once such threats come in, schools take two to three days to return to normalcy, and children start panicking. These things greatly impact students, especially as it is the second or third time something like this has happened in the last few months. It affects their confidence. We have to counsel and talk to them patiently,” Khan said. 

The management from some other schools reported that while the students were mature enough to understand that the threats were a hoax, the security on the premises was beefed up, nevertheless. “We already had 20 security guards and around 400 cameras on campus. We have never let anyone come to the campus without prior appointments and ID verification. Now, after this incident, we have employed three additional security guards, a few night guards, and also installed extra night lights,” said Nooraine Fazal, co-founder, CEO, and managing trustee, Inventure Academy, also a school that received a bomb threat on December 1. 

Following these events, the Department of School Education and Literacy also recently issued a circular, reiterating an earlier regulation that the school premises, including the playgrounds attached to them, only be used for educational purposes and not be rented out. Additionally, the private schools in the city also demanded that the State government roll out a ‘School Safety Policy’ which provides legal security to students, staff, management, and the school’s property.

