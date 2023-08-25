HamberMenu
Spotlight- Karnataka
Spotlight- Karnataka
Traditional fishermen engaged in fishing activities in the Phalguni in Mangaluru
A food delivery boy speeding towards his destination in Vijayanagar in Bengaluru.

The dangerous road to doorstep delivery in Bengaluru

Jahnavi T.R.
People of Kavadigara Hatti in Chitradurga collecting water from a tanker.

How safe is drinking water in Karnataka

Sharath Srivatsa,Kumar Buradikatti ,G T Sathish
Traffic officials asking a street vendor to move, on Avenue Road, in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Pedestrian safety drive running roughshod over street vendors’ rights?

K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj
The site where the last rites of Soujanya were performed at Pangala in Dharmasthala.

Mystery of Dharmasthala: Eleven years and many probes later, no trace of Soujanya’s killer

Shreyas H.S.
The house of Chaudhary Devi Lal in Chautala village, Sirsa district, on the Haryana-Rajasthan border.

Cracks in the house of Devi Lal

Ashok Kumar
National Crime Records Bureau data show that Bengaluru has recorded the highest number of cybercrimes among metro cities in India. In 2021, as many as 6,423 cases were registered.

Fraudulent mobile loan apps: The dark debt trap

Shreyas H.S.
Working from home during the pandemic reset the domestic arrangements for some women, keeping them from returning to the office even after everything normalised, says a report.

Are women paying the price as work shifts back to office space?

Liffy Thomas,Mini Tejaswi
Traffic bottleneck in front of the M.G. Road metro station in Bengaluru on June 8, 2023.

Chaos and congestion in front of Bengaluru metro stations

The Hindu Bureau
Fraudsters approach potential victims through popular online platforms, job portals, or social media channels.

If it is too good to be true, it probably is

C.K. Baba
Police say on average they receive three to four such cases every day.

Online part-time job frauds are the new trend in cybercrime

Imran Gowhar
Actor Yash in a still from the film KGF 2.

Kannada cinema: ‘Writing is simple, yet it’s not’

Vivek M.V.
Actor Rishab Shetty in a still from the film Kantara.

Kannada cinema’s content crisis

Vivek M.V.
People relying on bike taxi services to earn livelihood say that more than 1.1 lakh bike taxis may be in the city, of which 80,000 to 90,000 are active.

Controversies surrounding bike taxis refuse to die in Bengaluru

Suchith Kidiyoor
Many customers complain that the bike taxi captains randomly drop them off around 750 metres to a kilometre away or refuse to come to the pickup spot and ask the travellers to walk the same distance if there is traffic or sometimes.

Affordable and available, but woes aplenty — ride hailers talk about pros and cons of bike taxis in Bengaluru

Jahnavi T.R.
Ravikumar and Siloja belonging to the Hakki Pikki community fill herbal oil in bottles at Pakshirajapura colony in Hunsur taluk of Mysuru district.

Hakki Pikkis — bird catchers to entrepreneurs of traditional medicine

Darshan Devaiah B.P.
The bus stand at Town Hall in Bengaluru. Many passengers say the frequency of BMTC bus services is poor at night.

At night, BMTC leaves waiting passengers anxious

Suchith Kidiyoor,Jahnavi T.R.,Darshan Devaiah B.P.,Jayanth R.
Central College, Bengaluru.

These educational institutions in Bengaluru carry the stamp of heritage, history, and changing academic patterns

Jahnavi T.R.
The crew module of the Gaganyaan mission.

Gaganyaan: The mission to send Indians to space is on track

Hemanth C.S.
Bengaluru’s landscape is dotted with picture-perfect flowering trees.

When Bengaluru turns pink, white, yellow, and green

K.C. Deepika
A view of the Peenya Industrial Area in Bengaluru.

Small and medium-scale industries face big problems

Darshan Devaiah B.P.
A view of the Peenya Industrial Area in Bengaluru.

MSMEs closing down a warning sign to the government

K.N. Narasimha Murthy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi retweeted Union Miniter of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari’s tweet of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, which was inaugurated by Mr. Modi on March 12.

An expressway firmly in focus

Suchith Kidiyoor
The dinosaur enclave at the Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technical Museum in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru: A city of museums

Jahnavi T.R.,MAHEK FATHIMA
Traffic police personnel collecting fine from vehicle owners in Bengaluru.

Twofold problem of vacancies and low ratio to population

S.T. Ramesh
Each police station in Bengaluru, which covers a population of over a lakh, has an average of 110 personnel.

Are 2,000 new police posts enough for burgeoning Bengaluru?

Imran Gowhar
A vendor using a tree to hang of the items for sale in Bengaluru.

More saplings promised in the Budget, but existing greenery in Bengaluru faces grave threat

Darshan Devaiah B.P.
Children playing at a preschool in Bengaluru.

Citizens divided over preschools in residential areas

Darshan Devaiah B.P.
Students at an anganvadi at Ganganagar in Bengaluru.

There are preschools at every turn, but who will monitor them?

Jayanth R.
ChatGPT presents a unique challenge to the current education system. The challenge for educators is to find a way to use it without sacrificing teacher control.

ChatGPT: Careful balancing between human and machine learning is key

Debabrata Das
ChatGPT, or Chat Generative Pre-Trained Transformer, is a chatbot launched in November 2022 by OpenAI. With its optimised language models for dialogues, it takes prompts and instructions and delivers detailed responses.

When chatbot does homework and writes exams for students

Jahnavi T.R.
White-topping as well as sewerage work being undertaken by BBMP in Indiranagar in Bengaluru. The work has been ongoing for many months inconveniencing pedestrians and motorists.

Bengaluru sees a slew of civil work ahead of elections

K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj
A portion of the the reinforcement structure for a pillar at the Namma Metro site near HBR Layout in East Bengaluru that collapsed on January 10, killing a mother and her son.

Bengaluru’s elevated Namma Metro line low on safety standards

Suchith Kidiyoor
Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority Bill has finally been passed after decades of demands made by the citizens. The legislation explicitly calls out regulation, operations, maintenance, monitoring and supervision. 

Can BMLTA help resolve Bengaluru’s ever-growing traffic woes?

Ashwin Mahesh
Nearly 40 km of metro line will be operationalised this year, and it’s expected to benefit lakhs of commuters thereby decongesting road traffic.

Hopes of seamless transport in Bengaluru pinned on BMLTA

Suchith Kidiyoor
Solar panels installed on top of an apartment building in J.P. Nagar in Bengaluru.

Residential complexes say they save in lakhs on power bills with rooftop solar  

Jahnavi T.R.
A rooftop solar photovoltaic power plant installed on an apartment complex in Malleshwaram-West in Bengaluru.

A ray of hope? Bengaluru’s rooftop solar story sees slow progress

Jahnavi T.R.
A gig worker on his way deliver articles to customers in Bengaluru on December 14, 2022.

Troubles along the road for food delivery partners

Mohan Mani
Gig workers on their way to deliver food to customer at Jalahalli Cross in Bengaluru on December 14, 2022.

Are gig workers nobody’s employees?

Mini Tejaswi,K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj
Metro work in progress at K.R. Puram, Bengaluru.

From next year, you can take Namma Metro to Whitefield and Electronics City

Suchith Kidiyoor
Most people who work in the caregiving sector say that although there are several programmes like pension, health insurance and transport benefits introduced by the government for persons with disabilities as well as caregivers, there is no ease of access.

Caregivers have to jump through several hoops  

Jahnavi T.R.
The United Nations Disability Inclusion Strategy and disability rights activists advocate the widely accepted “people-first” language for referring to persons with disabilities.

The invisible minority in India wants basic rights and dignity, not a softer or a politer name

Nalme Nachiyar
A file photo of a government girls primary school at Ganapat Galli in Belagavi.

Around 1,600 schools have been adopted so far

The Hindu Bureau
A poorly maintained school at Mastenahalli in Srinivasapura taluk of Kolar district.

Leave aside Internet, some schools in Karnataka still do not have even functional toilets

Jayanth R.
The grassland at Hesarghatta.

The grass is indeed greener on the other side

Seshadri K.S.
The grassland at Hesaraghatta.

Grassland or wasteland? The tussle over Hesaraghatta continues

Hemanth C.S.
The garbage that has been dumped at Mittaganahalli quarry pit in north Bengaluru.

Residents around waste processing plants unhappy, but BBMP says adequate steps taken

Darshan Devaiah B.P.
BBMP’s trucks dumping garbage in Mittaganahalli quarry pit in north Bengaluru.

Bengaluru’s trash is no man’s treasure

Jahnavi T.R.,Darshan Devaiah B.P.
The KIA halt station. The South Western Railway runs MEMU train services to the airport, but the patronage has not been promising.

Over 14 years on, commute to Bengaluru airport continues to be a daunting task

Suchith Kidiyoor
An artist’s impression of KIA’s T2.

KIA T2: Garden city’s pathway to greater heights

Hemanth C.S.
The growing influence and industry share of OTT platforms may well have hastened the rollout of the new guidelines.

Kannada OTTs: Driven by passion, stunted by lack of funds

Nalme Nachiyar
Image for representational purposes only.

Kannada films make waves, but struggle for space on streaming platforms

K.V. Aditya Bhardwaj
In social health Insurance, employers and employees contribute to “sickness funds” created by compulsory payroll deductions. Indian examples of such schemes are ESIS and CGHS.

What is the ideal public health insurance model?

Giridhara R. Babu,Habib H. Farooqui
Although the total coverage is up to ₹5 lakh per family under the scheme, many complex life-saving procedures or implants that cost above ₹2 lakh are not covered.

Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka does not fully deliver on promised assurance of health coverage  

Afshan Yasmeen
Sarakki lake in Bengaluru after its rejuvenation and the recent rains.

Concrete galore: The transformation of Bengaluru

Leo F. Saldanha
A new BBMP park in Padmanabhanagar, Bengaluru, where most of the space is taken up by concrete bricks.

Concretisation chokes Bengaluru’s green spaces

Jahnavi T.R.,Darshan Devaiah B.P.
The 4.5-km long Kumbalgodu flyover between Kengeri and Hejjala which is a part of the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway.

Police ask motorists on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway to drive cautiously

The Hindu Bureau
Wooden rocking horses being made in a workshop at Channapatna on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway.

Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway disrupts local businesses, from Channapatna toys to ‘thatte’ idli and Maddur vada

Darshan Devaiah B.P.,Jayanth R.
Students queue up for admission to first year post-graduate course at Central College in Bengaluru.

No post-pandemic relief: Admissions in government colleges dip

Jayanth R.
C. N. Ashwath Narayan

A small dip in one academic year should not be treated singularly and with pessimism: Ashwath Narayan

Jayanth R.
File photo of a poster displayed at the International Cyber Security Awareness Programme held in Bengaluru.

Investigations into cyber frauds in IT capital remains a challenge for the police

K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj
This Indira Canteen located right inside the K.R. Market bus stand is one of the successful canteens.

Despite no patronage by govt, a few Indira canteens retain success

Jahnavi T.R.,Jayanth R.
People having food in an Indira Canteen at K.R. Market, Bengaluru.

Indira Canteen, meant to feed urban poor, is now starved of funds

Darshan Devaiah B.P.
One of the worst-affected areas was the Outer Ring Road near Bellandur.

Secondary economy crumbles around IT corridor in Bengaluru 

Jahnavi T.R.
The Outer Ring Road was flooded after Halanayakanahalli Lake breached the banks.

Rains dampen Bengaluru’s brand image and more

Mini Tejaswi
A bridge has been built over the waste weir of Ramammana Kere in Channapatna taluk on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway.

Bengaluru–Mysuru expressway | An expressway under water

Suchith Kidiyoor
A file photo of a bus partially submerged at a flooded underpass on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway.

Regular commuters want a faster but safer commute between Mysuru and Bengaluru

Laiqh A. Khan
Tigers in Nagarahole national park.

Back from pandemic, travellers seek luxury and adrenaline  

Jahnavi T.R.
Gaganachukki waterfalls.

Karnataka Tourism | One State, many worlds, and a missed opportunity 

K.C. Deepika
A “cheela mela” was organised by Bengaluru-based NGO Saahas at K.R. Market on July 27, 2022.

When a clear stream of reasoning awakens the change

Wilma Rodrigues
Waste segregation workers sort various plastic articles at a dumpsite in Bengaluru on August 11, 2022.

More than a month now, single-use plastic ban not so effective in Bengaluru

Darshan Devaiah B.P.
Start-ups in Karnataka employ over six lakh people and generated a revenue of over $4 billion in the year 2021-22, despite being a pandemic year.

Beyond Bengaluru clusters will contribute $10 billion towards Karnataka’s tech industry by 2030

B.V. Naidu
A file photo of a startup in Bengaluru, the start-up capital of India, which enjoys a unique leadership position, being the third largest start-up ecosystem in the world after Silicon Valley and Shanghai.

Bengaluru start-ups hope to stay warm in long winter

Mini Tejaswi
The 750 C.E. Kittayya hero stone over a drain at Hebbal, Bengaluru, before its restoration.

Bengaluru’s inscriptions: When locals took initiative in restoration work

Sharath Srivatsa
A 750 C.E. hero stone on a vacant site at T. Dasarahalli in Bengaluru

Bengaluru’s inscriptions: Cast in stone, but lost in time

Sharath Srivatsa
An undocumented 13th centuary Tamil inscription at Chokkanathaswamy temple in Domlur, Bengaluru.

Bengaluru’s inscriptions: Footprints of history traced anew

Sharath Srivatsa
A bird’s-eye view of the southern parts of Bengaluru city.

Homebuyers in Karnataka on shaky ground as K-RERA yet to build a strong foundation

K.C. Deepika
BENGALURU  KARNATAKA   06/07/2022 :   Southern parts of Bengaluru city view, off Kanakapura Road, in Bengaluru on July 06, 2022.   Photo MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu.

With skeletal staff and lax implementation of its orders, does K-RERA lack bite?

K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj
Rajarajeshwarinagar is one of the residential areas in Bengaluru that has seen rampant commericialisation

Can commercial establishments and residential neighbourhoods co-exist?

Vijayan Menon
New BEL Road in Bengaluru.

‘Us vs them’ won’t work; it has to be an ‘us vs the problem’ approach

Meghna Vakada,Raghunandan S Prasad
A view of Sahakarnagar main road teeming with commercial activity on Thursday.

Commercialisation of Bengaluru’s residential areas: People wake up to its aftermath

Jahnavi T.R.

Video | We went looking for a good footpath in Bengaluru... Look what we found

Construction materials occupy a footpath in Bengaluru.

Footpaths in Bengaluru: Big talk, dangerous to walk

Adithi Holla, Samhitha B.S.
A file photo of a road developed under TenderSURE project in Bengaluru.

Footpaths: Is decentralised planning the way forward?

Staff Reporter
Usage of mobile phones by children went up during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

Parents opt for residential schools to wean children off mobile phones, gadgets

G T Sathish
Students of Government Kannada Model Primary School, Ganganagar, Bengaluru, on the first day after on-campus classes resumed in May this year.

Students are back in school, but they are short on reading, writing and social skills

Jahnavi T.R.
Saplings planted with tree guards around them on the ring road in Banashankari, Bengaluru.

Restoration of ecosystem: Have tree planting efforts borne fruit?

Abi T. Vanak,Anuja Malhotra
Farmlands in Mantur village of Hubballi taluk.

Extreme weather events: Imprints of changes in climatic conditions

K.C. Deepika
A view of Horamavu that got flooded in the recent heavy rains.

Most road works to miss deadline ahead of monsoon

K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj
The chock-a-block traffic on a street near Mysuru Road on May 21.

Bengaluru’s number of vehicles doubles in a decade, but BMTC fleet size remains stagnant

Suchith Kidiyoor
People walk past uncleared garbage at SJP Road in Bengaluru.

Need to redefine community participation

Pinky Chandran
The garbage segregation centre at Domlur in Bengaluru.

Will a single agency for collection of waste in Bengaluru work?

Chitra V Ramani,K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj
Police sub-inspector candidates protesting in Bengaluru.

For a cleaner recruitment process

S.T. Ramesh
Divya Hagaragi, BJP leader and an accused in PSI recruitment exam scam. File

PSI exam scam casts shadow on most govt. recruitment tests

K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj
A wire dangerously hanging on a footpath in Bengaluru.

Unplugging electrical hazards: Towards better public safety in Karnataka 

Rishu Garg
Residents of Geddalahalli in Sanjaynagar staging a protest on Saturday against the poor power infrastructure that led to the recent electrocution of a 22-year-old man.

Bengaluru residents demand better power infrastructure

Chitra V Ramani
File photo of Malleswaram residents performing ‘pothole puja’ to highlight the poor road infrastructure.

April showers show chinks in road infrastructure

Staff Reporter

132 water level sensors provide alerts during rains

Special Correspondent
A file photo of repair and cleaning work of a storm-water drain in progress on Hosur Road.

Can Bengaluru’s infrastructure withstand another monsoon?

Chitra V Ramani
An employee working at a manufacturing unit in Peenya, Bengaluru.

Fuel price hike hits MSMEs hard

Mini Tejaswi
The skyrocketing fuel prices are a constant source of worry for Transport operators, taxi drivers, and even delivery personnel.

App-based taxi drivers, delivery executives struggle with rising fuel prices

Special Correspondent
The rise in fuel prices has had a domino effect on essential commodities, especially food products.

Inflation woes: Households brace themselves for leaner months

K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj

‘BJP’s strategy will boomerang in Karnataka’

Sharath Srivatsa
D.K. Shivakumar

Unemployment and inflation have no religion: DKS

Nagesh Prabhu

‘BJP will only back issues supported by court orders’

B.S. Satish Kumar
Students with hijab and saffron shawls at a college in Udupi on February 8, 2022.

Karnataka’s communal cauldron keeps bubbling as elections approach

K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj
It was around 4-4.30 a.m. on August 18 and Gourav Singh (name changed on request), 24, was near BTM Layout Lake in Bengaluru to deliver an order which he had received via a food delivery app. Out of nowhere two boys about his age appeared. They brought out knives and tried to snatch his mobile phone. When he resisted, they tried to stab him. Luckily, he was wearing a sweater, and the knife only tore his sweater and caused a minor injury to his hand. They ran away when he raised an alarm.

Singh had migrated from Rajasthan to earn a living in Bengaluru, the IT capital of the country and started his job as a delivery executive only on August 1. The same day, Gulam Mo Naviraza, another delivery executive, was robbed of his mobile phone and ₹3,500 cash by two men on scooter in the K.G. Halli police station limits in the city.

Like Singh, many people in their 20s, from different parts of the country as well as Karnataka’s far flung districts come to Bengaluru to take up gig work, as employment opportunities are few and far between in the formal sector. However, of late, gig workers are becoming victims of mugging and assault.

Krishna Raju (name changed), 45, has been a delivery executive for six years. He has noticed that in the post-COVID period, gig work has become less safe owing to robberies and attacks.

“In the last six months, I have had at least two bad experiences. Once around 11 p.m., I was near Begur for my last delivery of the day. One of the roads was dug up and I decided to push my vehicle over that stretch. That is when three people attacked me and demanded money. While I did give them the money, I resisted when they asked for my phone as my livelihood is dependent on it. Then they threatened to bury me in the ditch on the road. I gave them my phone,” he said.

His second experience was near Jigani Road where around 10.30 p.m. two drunk men harassed him and snatched the food he was carrying. He had to wait with the security guard of a building nearby for over half an hour, waiting for his attackers to leave. He said when he narrated the incident to the food delivery company for which he works, while they asked him to return from the spot for his safety, the company also levied a penalty of ₹350 on him.

According to sources in the Police Department, on average, every week, at least two cases of robberies involving delivery executives are reported in the city while many others go unreported.

A food delivery executive taking rest on C.V. Raman Road before taking the next delivery call in Bengaluru.

A food delivery executive taking rest on C.V. Raman Road before taking the next delivery call in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

The police approach

Why are food delivery executives reluctant to file complaints? They say they do not have the time or money to run around police stations or help in investigations. The alleged apathy they face from the police is another reason.

For instance, Singh spoke about how it took him four hours to finish filing a complaint at the Mico Layout Police Station after the incident.

“Had I known that it was going to take so much time, I would not have gone to the police station at all. When we cancel two orders, we miss our incentive on the delivery platform. As it was the weekend, I lost quite a bit of my incentive. I have come here from another state to earn my living. I cannot afford to miss incentives like this,” he said.

Raju said he never lodged complaints as he felt that neither the company nor the police would take his side. “Police officers often question us about why we work in the late hours of the night. When we say that it is for our living, they ask us to buy another phone and go about our job if it is so important to us. I do not see the point in seeking their help,” he said.

While Singh and Raju continue to work in the city, many others, especially those who come from other states, often go back to their hometowns after such incidents.

In July, the Sudduguntepalya police busted a gang of three members, who were targeting food delivery executives and stealing their phones. They recovered 27 mobile phones from the gang. A police officer said that so far, only four victims had reached out to them to claim their phones and that they are trying to track down many others who returned to their native towns in the northern part of the country.

Food delivery executives making their way through the flooded Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru.

Food delivery executives making their way through the flooded Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: File photo

Modus operandi

A senior police officer involved in the investigation said a close study of the pattern of the robberies revealed that the accused targeted executives who operated at night at isolated places, on slow electric scooters.

They mount the mobile phone on the clip fixed to the handle, which helps them with navigation. This has become an easy target for the gangs to attack and rob so that there is no scope for resistance. 

According to the police, companies should take precautionary measures like providing a fixed metal frame with display features similar to autorickshaw meters where mobile phones can be placed safely and locked.  “We have asked the companies to think about it as a safety measure,” the officer said.

On August 2, Mamum Ahmed was on his moped with his delivery items near Madiwala, while two people wearing full helmets on another bike blocked his way. Wielding a machete, one of the two men got down from the vehicle, assaulted Ahmed, and snatched his phone from his pocket. Ahmed sustained multiple fractures from the assault. The incident took place in the middle of the day and was captured on CCTV cameras installed nearby.

The police officer pointed out that due to the increase in demand, gig jobs in Bengaluru are on the rise and attracting unemployed youth to this unorganised sector. This has led to unhealthy competition and exploitation of staff in terms of job security, unreasonable contracts, exorbitant targets, and a workload of more than 12 hours without holidays. “This is because there are no checks by the competent authority,” the officer noted.

“The police can intervene only when there is a complaint, but they have a limited role to play in resolving larger issues. Those can be resolved only with the intervention of the Labour Department and regular monitoring,” another police officer said. 

For their part, the police have identified some vulnerable points and have deployed Hoysala patrolling vehicles so that they can reach the spot quickly in case of a problem. The vulnerable points are identified going by incident reports that are mostly in the southeast, east, and north divisions, the officer said.

Recently. C.K. Baba, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southeast Division, proposed a standard operating procedure for the safety of the delivery workers. The SOP included measures like identification and establishment of safe delivery zones, a buddy system during deliveries, and provision of safety training and safety gear for delivery executives. He had told The Hindu that it would be made mandatory for companies to adopt these measures.

With an increase in demand, gig jobs in Bengaluru are on the rise and attracting unemployed youth to this unorganised sector.

With an increase in demand, gig jobs in Bengaluru are on the rise and attracting unemployed youth to this unorganised sector. | Photo Credit: File photo

Other safety concerns  

Most delivery executives work 12-15 hours a day on average. They reveal that they make about ₹800 to ₹1,000 a day, out of which they end up spending ₹350 to ₹400 on fuel. They also spend another ₹100 on food and return home with about ₹300 to ₹500. This laborious work culture presents more than one safety concern to the workers.

Mohan Mani, a visiting fellow at the Centre for Labour Studies at the National Law School University of India noted that driving through peak traffic hours to gain peak hour work benefits and the fatigue combined with bad road conditions and old, poorly maintained vehicles put gig workers at the risk for road accidents too.

“Sometimes the workers are faced with bad customers who refuse to pay for the delivery or even threaten and rob workers when the delivery ride is to remote addresses,” Mani noted.

The few women working in the sector face other issues like harassment and unwanted advances by male customers.

“Recently, I was about to deliver an order in Katthriguppe when the customer started calling me repeatedly and started giving different locations. As women, we can instinctively identify malicious intentions and I preemptively called up our support centre and reported that it might be a fake order. They said I should go to the address provided on the app and if the customer asked me to go to a second location, then I must immediately return and ask for additional support. When I reached the address, the customer was there and started asking me for my phone number. It was 11.30 in the night and I lost my cool, scolded him, and got out,” said Gowthami, a delivery executive.

However, she added that when it came to the safety of women delivery workers, the company was very supportive and the workers themselves took certain precautions like not going to vulnerable places in the night.

Along with these, Mani also highlights various physical and mental health problems like stress-related issues, back and shoulder injuries, heart ailments, and gastric ailments that result from the nature of gig work. He also emphasised the role companies can play in covering healthcare insurance of workers (both inpatient and outpatient costs), accident insurance, better payments, and provisions like rest centres for workers.  

What companies say

Meanwhile, companies say they are committed to the safety of delivery partners.

“Over the years, Swiggy has been investing in products and policies that prioritise the safety and well-being of delivery partners. Since 2015, Swiggy has been providing cost-free accident insurance with no opt-in required. Additionally, our Emergency Support Services which were launched in 2021 encompass diverse options like a 24x7 hotline number, emergency cards and a direct link to the local police to address delivery partners’ needs during unexpected situations on the road. In an industry-first initiative earlier this year, Swiggy launched a free, fast and on-demand ambulance service for our delivery partners and their dependents,” said a Swiggy spokesperson on email.

Similarly, a spokesperson from Zomato recently said while the company can track their delivery partners in real-time, they had also provided them with safety training. While the SOS feature on the delivery app had an allocation of a buddy (fellow delivery partner) when required, areas that were reported to be unsafe based on various factors were black-zoned, especially for night deliveries. The spokesperson also said on-call ambulances which could reach a delivery partner in 20 minutes anywhere in the city, were available. E-commerce companies like Amazon and Flipkart did not comment on the issue when The Hindureached out to them. 

In the Budget presented recently, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that the State government would offer ₹2 lakh life insurance cover and ₹2 lakh accident insurance cover to gig workers. Be it the government schemes or the benefits offered by the companies, there is also a lack of awareness among many delivery executives, especially those who come from other States.

What gig workers can do

Experts say oligopoly in the market has to be broken in order to bring about a healthier, safer work culture for gig workers.

Mani says, “Workers can organise and join unions to take up common issues as a group for bilateral and tripartite negotiations, and for legal challenges to the platforms. They can reach out to the public to publicise their grievances or opt for action. Workers through their organisations or unions can even reach out to NGOs, progressive technical workers groups, or the Government, to support initiatives to replace the oligopolistic control over the market with experiments like the ‘Namma Yatri’ app in Bengaluru, an auto transport app run by a workers’ union.”

