Aequs bags Airbus contract for 10 years

November 16, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - Belagavi

Belagavi-based aerospace components manufacturing company, Aequs Private Limited, has won a contract from Airbus Industries to supply critical components for A320, A330 Neo and A350 passenger aircraft.

The contract, good for a decade, was signed by head of Strategic Procurement, Detail Parts, Airbus Aerostructures, Gunnar Hansen, Chief Procurement Officer, Airbus Aerostructures, Nils Witt, and president, Aerospace, Aequs, Mohamed Bouzidi in Belagavi recently.

This reflects a deepening of Airbus’ Make in India drive, said a release.

Under the terms of the agreement, Aequs will make detailed parts and parts with bench assembly for wings, fuselage and pylons for Airbus’ popular single-aisle family of aircraft over a period of 10 years.

Aequs Chairman and CEO Aravind Melligeri said that it is a significant moment in Aequs’ journey with Airbus. “We are proud to stand alongside the world’s largest aircraft maker as a long-term strategic partner. It is also a testimony to the confidence in Aequs by global OEMs to enter into a deeper and longer relationships, particularly at a time when the global supply chain is passing through a recalibration. This stems from the robustness of the Aequs Aerospace ecosystem and its supply chain robustness,” according to a release.